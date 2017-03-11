Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball regional finals

What’s better than Indiana high school basketball in the morning?

We’ve reached the regional stage of the IHSAA state tournament with plenty of local teams still in action.

REGIONAL FINALS

TONIGHT’S AREA REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 4A

At Logansport

Fort Wayne North 52, Carmel 49, OT

At Southport

Ben Davis 44, Connersville 21

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: @GiantAthletics win Southport Regional over @Spartanbball3, advances to Semi State. More covera… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) March 12, 2017

CLASS 3A

At Greencastle

Crispus Attucks 74, Tri-West 69, OT

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: @Attucks_Sports wins first regional 🏆 since 1970, with OT thriller vs. @triwestsports.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 12, 2017

CLASS 2A

At Greenfield-Central

Heritage Christian 65, Northeastern 50

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: Congrats to @HCS_Athletics on its first regional title since 2006. Eagles knocked off Northeast… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 12, 2017

CLASS A

At Martinsville

Tindley 78, Lutheran 62

Here is a recap of the Southport regional’s earlier semifinal action, which saw Connersville and Ben Davis advance to tonight’s final. Highlights of all area games are below the recap:

Ben Davis, Connersville advance at Southport Regional

One overtime regional game and anther decided by three points. What’s left for an encore Saturday night at Southport Fieldhouse?

To find out, get there early. Red-clad fans from Connersville filled the gym on Saturday morning to watch their Spartans rally and battle for a 55-49 overtime win over Brownsburg. Connersville (27-1) will play Ben Davis, a 47-44 upset winner over Class 4A seventh-ranked North Central in the second regional semifinal game.

Ben Davis (20-5) will attempt to win its first regional title since 1998 at 8 p.m. tonight.

“At this point, you’re just happy to be playing,” Ben Davis coach Mark James said. “You compete and do the best you can. We have to make sure we come out and do our jobs. At the end of the (North Central) game we were out there on the floor like we’ve done something. We haven’t done anything yet. We still have another game to play. I’ve had guys tell me (Connersville) is the best-coached team in the state.”

Final: Ben Davis 47, North Central 44. Ben Davis vs. Connersville tonight at Southport Regional. —

Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 11, 2017

Ben Davis lost two 11-point games to North Central during the season and appeared it might be on its way to a third, trailing by 11 points late in the first half. A last-second 3-pointer by Datrion Harper sent the Giants into the locker room with some momentum and it continued from there as Ben Davis took the lead, 34-33 on a 3-pointer by Josh Brewer late in the third quarter.

The lead seesawed back and forth in the fourth quarter until Jalen Newsom hit a 3-pointer to put Ben Davis ahead 41-37 with a little more than 3 minutes left. Emmanuel Little pulled North Central within one point again on a three-point play, but the Panthers could get no closer. Datrion Harper scored on a layup and R.J. Turner tapped on a putback on the next two Ben Davis possessions to push the lead 45-41.

Harper led Ben Davis with 16 points and 6-5 junior Aaron Henry added 15. The Giants went to a zone for the just the second time all season, limiting North Central to 2-for-14 shooting in the fourth quarter.

It was a sobering end of North Central (23-5), which was 13-0 to start the season and ranked No. 1 in the state. UCLA recruit Kris Wilkes (10 points) and senior teammates Mateo Rivera (11 points) and Little (11 points) formed the core of what looked like a state champion contender.

“It’s about as tough as it gets,” North Central coach Doug Mitchell said. “We had the pieces. I’m not complaining about our effort, I thought it was tremendous today. But it’s tough.”

In the first game, Connersville pushed its record to 7-0 in overtime games but the real victory may have been just getting the game into overtime.

Brownsburg (18-7) led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter and were up 42-35 after a putback by Landon Hall with 2:53 left. But Connersville kept after it, cutting Brownsburg’s lead to 43-42 after a steal and layup by Garrett Silcott with 1:15 left.

HIGHLIGHTS: @SpartanBBall3's faithful will return to Southport Fieldhouse tonight after Connersville's AM win over… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

With the crowd roaring, the Bulldogs ran the clock down to 17.5 seconds before Hall was fouled. The senior made one of two free throws to make it 44-42. Connersville senior Grant Smith, who finished with a game-high 22 points, was fouled – nearly making the shot – with 8.5 seconds left. He made both free throws to tie the game, 44-44.

After a Brownsburg miss, Smith nearly hit a half-court at the end of regulation. But the Spartans, a perfect 6-0 in overtime coming in, could at least breathe again.

“It didn’t look good,” Connersville coach Kerry Brown said. “Their physicality is something we haven’t play much against. We don’t see that and it was disrupting us. We finally settled down. Our kids showed some toughness, perseverance and persistence. It would have been easy to give up but we have a tough group of kids.”

Connersville took the lead right away in overtime and never looked back. Dalton Huffman had 13 points for the Spartans and Silcott added 12. Beau Isaacs, a 6-4 senior and the team’s second-leading scorer, played just a few minutes due to a knee injury suffered in the sectional.

Sophomore point guard Cameron Alford led Brownsburg with 17 points. Hall added 12 points and sophomore Reis Thomas had 10.

“It went the way you thought it would,” said Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch. “We’re a little faster and a little more athletic and they execute a little better. It’d be easy to be a little disappointed but you’ve seen them do it seven different times this year. They find a way to finish games. You have to give coach Brown and their team a ton of credit. They never feel like they are beat. Watching tape, you can see that.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

CONNERSVILLE 55, BROWNSBURG 49, OT

Brownsburg 8 10 13 13 5 — 49

Connersville 12 4 13 15 11 — 55

Brownsburg (18-7) – Alford 6 5-6 17, Rozzi 0 0-0 0, Baker 1 0-0 2, Thomas 4 2-3 10, Hall 4 3-4 12, Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jackson 2 0-0 6, Reffeitt 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 10-13 49.

Connersville (27-1) – Silcott 3 5-8 12, Sullenbarger 1 0-0 2, Belt 3 0-0 6, Smith 6 9-11 22, Huffman 3 7-10 13, Isaacs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 21-29 55.

3-point goals: Brownsburg 3 (Jackson 2, Hall), Connersville 2 (Silcott, Smith).

BEN DAVIS 47, NORTH CENTRAL 44

North Central 16 9 11 8 — 44

Ben Davis 12 5 17 13 — 47

North Central (23-5) – Rivera 4 1-2 11, D.Johnson 2 0-0 5, Little 3 4-5 11, Bradley 1 0-0 3, Wilkes 4 1-4 10, Pack 0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0 2-2 2, Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-13 44.

Ben Davis (20-5) – Harper 7 0-0 16, Brewer 3 2-2 9, Newsom 1 0-0 3, Henry 7 0-1 15, Finch 0 0-0 0, Turner 2 0-0 4, Windham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-3 47.

3-point goals: North Central 6 (Rivera 2, D.Johnson, Little, Bradley, Wilkes), Ben Davis 5 (Harper 2, Brewer, Newsom,

10 a.m. games

At Seymour: New Albany 57, Center Grove 52

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: Romeo Langford scores 21 as @NewAlbanyHoops holds off @cg_sports to advance to regional final.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

Center Grove 8 12 14 18 — 52

New Albany 15 9 18 15 — 57

New Albany (25-3) — Sean East 3 2-2 9, Issac Hibbard 3 1-2 8, Julien Hunter 2 2-2 6, Romeo Langford 9 3-3 21, Blake Murphy 2 2-2 7, Derrick Stevenson 2 1-2 6. Totals 21 11-13 57.

Center Grove (17-8) — Trayce Jackson-Davis 7 2-6 16, Joey Klaasen 3 2-4 9, Nate McLain 3 0-2 9, Ben Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Spencer Piercefield 0 0-0 0, Travis Roehling 7 4-4 18. Totals 20 8-16 52.

3-Point Goals — Center Grove 4 (Joey Klaasen 1, Nate McLain 3), New Albany 4 (Sean East 1, Issac Hibbard 1, Blake Murphy 1, Derrick Stevenson 1).

At Greencastle: Crispus Attucks 70, Northview 52

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: Some can't-miss plays in this reel as @Attucks_Sports advances to tonight's regional final.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

Attucks 28 12 13 17 — 70

Northview 12 20 11 9 — 52

Northview (18-9) — Brigham Booe 4 4-5 14, Damon Hyatt 3 1-1 8, Jensen Kellett 3 1-2 8, Drew Lumsdon 3 1-2 7, M. J. Shelton 1 0-0 2, Braydon Tucker 4 1-2 13. Totals 18 8-12 52.

Crispus Attucks (22-4) — Derrick Briscoe 2 0-0 4, Alex Cooley 2 0-0 6, T. Graham 4 2-4 10, Jamal Harris 6 1-1 13, Zac Owens 4 1-2 10, Micah Poole 1 0-1 3, Nike Sibande 8 3-4 20, Warren Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 7-12 70.

3-Point Goals — Northview 8 (Brigham Booe 2, Damon Hyatt 1, Jensen Kellett 1, Braydon Tucker 4), Crispus Attucks 5 (Alex Cooley 2, Zac Owens 1, Micah Poole 1, Nike Sibande 1).

At Greenfield-Central: Northeastern 67, Cloverdale 59

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: Cooper Neese's illustrious prep career comes to end as @KnightsofNHS knocks off… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

At Martinsville: Tindley 64, Shakamak 49

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: @iamerichunter leads @TindleySports to regional semifinal win over Shakamak, will play against… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

Tindley 12 13 18 21 — 64

Shakamak 15 14 10 10 — 49

Shakamak (15-11) — Lane Gilbert 5 0-0 10, Rylee Landry 1 0-2 3, Matt Townsend 3 0-0 6, Cameron West 2 0-2 4, Tanner Yeryar 6 12-12 26. Totals 17-37 12-16 49.

Tindley (21-5) — K. J. Coleman 4 6-8 15, Eric Hunter 5 4-8 17, Joe Johnson 0 3-4 3, Sincere Johnson 5 0-0 11, Chris Murff 5 1-1 11, Hunter White 3 1-2 7. Totals 22-42 15-23 64.

Noon games

At Logansport: Carmel 68, McCutcheon 61

Hounds win!! #6 Carmel 68, #5 McCutcheon 61. Hounds vs #4 Fort Wayne North at 8 pm at Logansport HS. —

Jim Inskeep (@carmelathletics) March 11, 2017

Carmel 20 12 16 20 — 68

McCutcheon 16 10 19 16 — 61

Carmel (22-4) — P. J. Baron 5 8-10 18, Eddie Gill 0 0-2 0, Luke Heady 5 0-0 14, Cole Jenkins 4 0-1 11, John Michael Mulloy 5 5-5 15, Jalen Whack 4 0-0 10. Totals 23-44 13-18 68.

McCutcheon (23-3) — Eddy Collins 3 2-2 9, Haden Deaton 3 1-3 9, Gavin Dunbar 3 0-0 8, Rowen Farrell 2 0-0 5, Robert Phiniisee 10 7-9 30. Totals 21-58 10-14 61.

3-Point Goals — Carmel 9 (Luke Heady 4, Cole Jenkins 3, Jalen Whack 2), McCutcheon 9 (Eddy Collins 1, Haden Deaton 2, Gavin Dunbar 2, Rowen Farrell 1, Robert Phiniisee 3).

At Greencastle: Tri-West 87, Danville 63

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: @triwestsports' deep barrage sends Bruins past rival @dchswarriors & into regional final.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

Tri-West 18 19 26 24 — 87

Danville 10 11 21 21 — 63

Danville (19-9) — Alec Burton 5 4-9 14, Zach Callahan 3 4-4 11, Sam Comer 3 1-2 9, Austin Cowart 4 0-2 9, Toby Hiland 1 0-0 2, Connor Jones 3 3-4 10, Dillon Ware 2 2-2 8. Totals 21 14-23 63.

Tri-West (23-3) — Logan Blake 7 0-0 16, Matt Chinn 7 2-2 22, Sam Fulton 1 0-0 2, Lucas Goodin 1 0-0 2, Judd Grubbs 0 2-2 2, Peyton Hendershot 5 2-3 12, Jake Hill 1 2-3 4, Jared Kiefer 0 2-2 2, Derek Lucas 3 0-0 6, Tyler Watson 6 5-8 18, Ryan Wiggins 0 1-2 1. Totals 31 16-22 87.

3-Point Goals — Tri-West 9 (Logan Blake 2, Matt Chinn 6, Tyler Watson 1), Danville 7 (Zach Callahan 1, Sam Comer 2, Austin Cowart 1, Connor Jones 1, Dillon Ware 2).

At Greenfield-Central: Heritage Christian 58, Shenandoah 45

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: @HCS_Athletics will play for a regional title tonight after knocking off Shenandoah in semifina… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

Shenandoah 6 12 7 20 — 45

Heritage Christ. 13 10 14 21 — 58

Heritage Christian (16-9) — Bennett Coster 1 2-2 4, Joe Geiger 1 1-2 4, Ben Gordon 1 0-0 3, Zach Meus 5 6-8 16, Kyle Somers 1 2-3 4, Andrew Williams 4 4-6 13, Hayden Wynja 6 1-2 14. Totals 19 16-23 56.

Shenandoah (20-5) — Gavin Griggs 7 2-7 16, Joe Huff 0 1-3 1, Chase Kinsey 5 3-5 14, Braydin Myers 2 3-4 8, Wayde Steirs 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 9-19 45.

At Martinsville: Lutheran 66, Hauser 60

INSTANT HIGHLIGHTS: @LutheranSaints will face @TindleySports in the Class A regional final after knocking off Hause… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 11, 2017

Hauser 12 9 19 20 — 60

Lutheran 9 17 22 18 — 66

Lutheran (12-12) — Matthew Alter 2 4-4 10, Bailly Barham 1 0-0 2, Tyler Johnson 2 1-2 6, Brandon Perry 8 7-9 25, Clayton Pittman 0 1-2 1, LeSeanne Strode 1 0-0 3, Zach White 7 2-2 19. Totals 21-47 15-19 66.

Hauser (16-10) — Justin Compton 4 0-0 8, Alex Gross 5 5-8 15, Mason Sherman 6 1-2 15, A. J. Titus 2 0-3 4, Clayton Wilson 2 0-0 5, Connor Wilson 4 3-3 13. Totals 23-56 9-16 60.

3-Point Goals — Hauser 5 (Mason Sherman 2, Clayton Wilson 1, Connor Wilson 2), Lutheran 9 (Matthew Alter 2, Tyler Johnson 1, Brandon Perry 2, LeSeanne Strode 1, Zach White 3).