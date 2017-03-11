Menu
Basketball

Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball regionals

The scene at Seymour for basketball regional action Saturday.

What’s better than Indiana high school basketball in the morning?

We’ve reached the regional stage of the IHSAA state tournament with plenty of local teams still in action.

We will provide live updates, including video highlights from today’s action.

(Hit refresh for updates.)

10 a.m. games

At Southport: Connersville vs. Brownsburg

At Logansport: Carmel vs. McCutcheon

At Seymour: Center Grove vs. Seymour

At Greencastle: Crispus Attucks vs. Northview

At Greenfield-Central: Cloverdale vs. Northeastern

At Martinsville: Tindley vs. Shakamak

Noon games

At Southport: Ben Davis vs. North Central

At Seymour: Castle vs. Bloomington South

At Greencastle: Tri-West vs. Danville

At Greenfield-Central: Heritage Christian vs. Shenandoah

At Martinsville: Lutheran vs. Hauser

