Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball regionals

What’s better than Indiana high school basketball in the morning?

We’ve reached the regional stage of the IHSAA state tournament with plenty of local teams still in action.

We will provide live updates, including video highlights from today’s action.

(Hit refresh for updates.)

10 a.m. games

At Southport: Connersville vs. Brownsburg

A lot of red in here at Southport. Connersville vs. Brownsburg in first regional semifinal in 30 minutes. https://t.co/GFCa0SRE46 —

Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 11, 2017

At Logansport: Carmel vs. McCutcheon

At Seymour: Center Grove vs. Seymour

I'm at the beautiful Seymour Gym this morning. Up first, @cg_sports takes on @NewAlbanyHoops. Tip off in 30 minutes… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) March 11, 2017

At Greencastle: Crispus Attucks vs. Northview

At Greenfield-Central: Cloverdale vs. Northeastern

Cloverdale-Northeastern regional.Butler signee Cooper Neese. Good luck to all in this big beautiful basketball state https://t.co/CozVKyj96E —

Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 11, 2017

At Martinsville: Tindley vs. Shakamak

Noon games

At Southport: Ben Davis vs. North Central

At Seymour: Castle vs. Bloomington South

At Greencastle: Tri-West vs. Danville

At Greenfield-Central: Heritage Christian vs. Shenandoah

At Martinsville: Lutheran vs. Hauser