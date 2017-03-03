Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball sectional semifinals

So far, this year’s IHSAA boys basketball tournament hasn’t disappointed. We’ve had plenty of multiple overtime games and even more buzzer-beaters. You know the saying, in 49 states it’s just a game. In Indiana, well, you know.

Tonight, sectional semifinal action resumes across the state. IndyStar will have video from 14 area games and will provide updates in this live blog starting at 6 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know via Preps Insider Kyle Neddenriep before tonight’s action.

Hit refresh for updates.

Here is our coverage plan:

(Twitter handles of those covering in parentheses.)

At Brebeuf Jesuit (@KyleNeddenriep & @ClarkWade34)

Bishop Chatard vs. New Palestine, 6 p.m.

Crispus Attucks vs. Manual, 7:30 p.m.

At Lafayette Jeff (@BGlasgow37)

Zionsville vs. Logansport, 6 p.m.

At Franklin Central (@ZHorrallBU)

Franklin vs. Franklin Central, 6 p.m.

Center Grove vs. Whiteland, 7:30 p.m.

At North Central (@joe_spears7)

Lawrence North vs. Tech, 6 p.m.

North Central vs. Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.

At Plainfield (@MVanTryon)

Plainfield vs. Brownsburg, 6 p.m.

At Carmel (@Ray_Law12)

Anderson vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Carmel vs. Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

At Speedway (@MsRebeccaHarris)

Broad Ripple vs. Speedway, 6 p.m.

Heritage Christian vs. Scecina, 7:30 p.m.

At Decatur Central (@TJFNaptownMike)

Decatur Central vs. Ben Davis, 6 p.m.

Southport vs. Roncalli, 7:30 p.m.

At Danville (@ty_fenwick)

Northwest vs. Danville, 6 p.m.

Beech Grove vs. Cardinal Ritter, 7:30 p.m.