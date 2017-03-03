Menu
Basketball

Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball sectional semifinals

Lawrence North's Kevin Easley (34) begins to celebrate as time runs off the clock at the end of their win Tuesday over Warren Central.

So far, this year’s IHSAA boys basketball tournament hasn’t disappointed. We’ve had plenty of multiple overtime games and even more buzzer-beaters. You know the saying, in 49 states it’s just a game. In Indiana, well, you know.

Tonight, sectional semifinal action resumes across the state. IndyStar will have video from 14 area games and will provide updates in this live blog starting at 6 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know via Preps Insider Kyle Neddenriep before tonight’s action.

Hit refresh for updates.

Here is our coverage plan:

(Twitter handles of those covering in parentheses.)

At Brebeuf Jesuit (@KyleNeddenriep & @ClarkWade34)

Bishop Chatard vs. New Palestine, 6 p.m.

Crispus Attucks vs. Manual, 7:30 p.m.

At Lafayette Jeff (@BGlasgow37)

Zionsville vs. Logansport, 6 p.m.

At Franklin Central (@ZHorrallBU)

Franklin vs. Franklin Central, 6 p.m.

Center Grove vs. Whiteland, 7:30 p.m.

At North Central (@joe_spears7)

Lawrence North vs. Tech, 6 p.m.

North Central vs. Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.

At Plainfield (@MVanTryon)

Plainfield vs. Brownsburg, 6 p.m.

At Carmel (@Ray_Law12)

Anderson vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Carmel vs. Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

At Speedway (@MsRebeccaHarris)

Broad Ripple vs. Speedway, 6 p.m.

Heritage Christian vs. Scecina, 7:30 p.m.

At Decatur Central (@TJFNaptownMike)

Decatur Central vs. Ben Davis, 6 p.m.

Southport vs. Roncalli, 7:30 p.m.

At Danville (@ty_fenwick)

Northwest vs. Danville, 6 p.m.

Beech Grove vs. Cardinal Ritter, 7:30 p.m.

