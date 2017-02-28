Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball sectionals

//iframe.dacast.com/b/72906/c/419568

The IHSAA boys basketball tournament tips off tonight across the state, and no one has you covered like IndyStar Sports. We’ll have video highlights from 14 games from Central Indiana, including live streaming coverage of Class 4A action from North Central, with No. 4 Warren Central vs. Lawrence North at 6 p.m., and No. 5 North Central vs. Lawrence Central at 7:30 p.m.

(Hit refresh for constant updates.)

Here’s our coverage plan tonight:

CLASS 4A

At North Central

Warren Central vs. Lawrence North; North Central vs. Lawrence Central

At Decatur Central

Pike vs. Ben Davis; Perry Meridian vs. Roncalli

At Franklin Central

Franklin Central vs. Greenwood; Whiteland vs. Martinsville

At Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers

At Plainfield

Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute North; Avon vs. Terre Haute South

CLASS 3A

At Danville

Danville vs. Park Tudor

CLASS 2A

At Speedway

Speedway vs. Shortridge; Scecina vs. Covenant Christian

CLASS A

At University

Bethesda Christian vs. International; Tindley vs. University

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Calibri}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}span.s3 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none; color: #0463c1}

Historic Gyms of Indiana poster



IndyStar’s Gyms of Indiana poster, celebrating the storied monuments of Indiana basketball, has been updated. Order your keepsake 18×24 poster for $12 at http://retroindy.myshopify.com/products/gyms-of-indiana-palaces-of-yesteryear

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 19.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 17.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none; background-color: #e0ebf6}span.s2 {font-kerning: none}span.s3 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}span.s4 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none; background-color: #e0ebf6}

Tuesday’s full local schedule

CLASS 4A

Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)

Harrison vs. Zionsville, 6 p.m.

Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 8 (At Carmel)

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers, 7 p.m.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; font: 12.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Sectional 9 (At New Castle)

Mt. Vernon vs. Connersville, 6 p.m.

Greenfield-Central vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 10 (At North Central)

Warren Central vs. Lawrence North, 6 p.m.

Lawrence Central vs. North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)

Ben Davis vs. Pike, 6 p.m.

Perry Meridian vs. Roncalli, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)

Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute North, 6 p.m.

Terre Haute South vs. Avon, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)

Franklin Central vs. Greenwood, 6 p.m.

Whiteland vs. Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)

Shelbyville vs. Columbus East, 6 p.m.

Bloomington South vs. Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Sectional 24 (At Marion)

Tipton vs. Marion, 6 p.m.

Blackford vs. Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 25 (At Greencastle)

Greencastle vs. Crawfordsville, 7 p.m.

Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)

John Marshall vs. New Palestine, 7 p.m.

Sectional 28 (At Danville)

Danville vs. Park Tudor, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 40 (At Lapel)

Lapel vs. Wapahani, 6 p.m.

Muncie Burris vs. Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)

Irvington Prep vs. Eastern Hancock, 6 p.m.

Triton Central vs. Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 43 (At Speedway)

Speedway vs. Shortridge, 6 p.m.

Scecina vs. Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)

Cascade vs. Monrovia, 6 p.m.

Southmont vs. Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Sectional 57 (At White River Valley)

White River Valley vs. North Central-Farmersburg, 6 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Clay City, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 58 (At University)

Bethesda Christian vs. International, 6 p.m.

Tindley vs. University, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)

Morristown vs. Edinburgh, 6 p.m.

Arlington vs. Central Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)

Southwestern-Shelbyville vs. Waldron, 7 p.m.