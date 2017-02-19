Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball state tournament draw

On Sunday, the IHSAA will reveal the draw for this year’s boys basketball state tournament.
The draw will be aired locally on Fox Sports Indiana at 5 p.m.
Sectional play begins Feb. 28. The state finals are March 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
We will have all the matchups as they are released. The brackets will be revealed with Class A first, then 2A, 3A and 4A.
CLASS A
Sectional 49 (At Kouts)
Gary 21st Century, Hammond Science & Technology, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Township, Washington Township, Westville
Sectional 50 (At Caston)
Caston, Covenant Christian (DeMotte), North White, Pioneer, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central
Sectional 51 (At Triton)
Argos, Culver Community, North Miami, Oregon-Davis, South Bend Career Academy, South Central (Union Mills), Triton
Sectional 52 (At Bethany Christian)
Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian, Lakewood Park Christian
Sectional 53 (At North Vermillion)
Attica, North Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Rockville, Turkey Run
Sectional 54 (At Tri-Central)
Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Faith Christian, Frontier, Lafayette Central Catholic, Tri-Central
Sectional 55 (At Wes-Del)
Anderson Prep, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian, Southern Wells, Wes-Del
Sectional 56 (At Blue River Valley)
Blue River Valley, Randolph Southern, Seton Catholic, Tri, Union (Modoc), Union City
Sectional 57 (At White River Valley)
Bloomfield, Clay City, Eminence, North Central (Farmersburg), Shakamak, White River Valley
Sectional 58 (At University)
Bethesda Christian, Indiana Deaf, Indiana Math & Science, International, Tindley, University
Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)
Central Christian, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian, Arlington, Lutheran, Morristown
Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)
Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelbyville), Waldron
Sectional 61 (At Borden)
Borden, Crothersville, Medora, Orleans, Trinity Lutheran, West Washington
Sectional 62 (At New Washington)
Christian Academy, Lanesville, New Washington, Rock Creek Academy, Shawe Memorial, South Central (Elizabeth)
Sectional 63 (At North Daviess)
Loogootee, North Daviess, Shoals, Vincennes Rivet, Washington Catholic
Sectional 64 (At Wood Memorial)
Cannelton, Evansville Day, Northeast Dubois, Springs Valley, Tecumseh, Wood Memorial
CLASS 2A
Sectional 33 (At Gary Roosevelt)
Boone Grove, Gary Roosevelt, Hammond Bishop Noll, Lake State, River Forest, Whiting
Sectional 34 (At Winamac)
Delphi, Hebron, Knox, Marquette Catholic, North Judson, North Newton, Winamac
Sectional 35 (At Westview)
Bremen, Central Noble, Fremont, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview, Whitko
Sectional 36 (At Woodlan)
Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Fort Wayne Canterbury, South Adams, Woodlan
Sectional 37 (At Oak Hill)
Cass, Manchester, Northfield, Oak Hill, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash
Sectional 38 (At Fountain Central)
Carroll (Flora), Covington, Fountain Central, Rossville, Seeger, South Vermillion
Sectional 39 (At Taylor)
Alexandria Monroe, Eastbrook, Eastern (Greentown), Elwood, Madison-Grant, Taylor
Sectional 40 (At Lapel)
Frankton, Lapel, Monroe Central, Muncie Burris, Sheridan, Wapahani
Sectional 41 (At Hagerstown)
Cambridge City Lincoln, Centerville, Hagerstown, Northweastern, Union County, Winchester
Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)
Eastern Hancock, Howe, Irvington Prep, Knightstown, Shenandoah, Triton Central
Sectional 43 (At Speedway)
Covenant Christian, Heritage Christian, Broad Ripple, Scecina, Shortridge, Speedway
Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)
Cascade, Cloverdale, Monrovia, North Putnam, South Putnam, Southmont
Sectional 45 (At South Ripley)
Austin, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, Southwestern (Hanover), Switzerland County
Sectional 46 (At Crawford County)
Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Henryville, Paoli, Providence
Sectional 47 (At Eastern Greene)
Barr-Reeve, Eastern Greene, Linton-Stockton, Mitchell, North Knox, South Knox
Sectional 48 (At Southridge)
Evansville Mater Dei, Forest Park, North Posey, Perry Central, South Spencer, Tell City
CLASS 3A
Sectional 17 (At Hammond Clark)
Griffith, Hammond, Hammond Clark, Hammond Gavit, Kankakee Valley, Lighthouse CPA
Sectional 18 (At Rensselaer Central)
Andrean, Calumet, Hanover Central, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, Wheeler
Sectional 19 (At Jimtown)
Culver Academies, Glenn, Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, South Bend St. Joseph
Sectional 20 (At Maconaquah)
Benton Central, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, West Lafayette, Western
Sectional 21 (At Wawasee)
Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble
Sectional 22 (At Garrett)
Angola, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Fort Wayne Concordia, Garrett, Leo, New Have
Sectional 23 (At Bellmont)
Bellmont, Columbia City, Fort Wayne Luers, Heritage, Mississinewa, Norwell
Sectional 24 (At Marion)
Blackford, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Marion, Tipton, Yorktown
Sectional 25 (At Greencastle)
Crawfordsvlle, Frankfort, Greencastle, Lebanon, North Montgomery, Tri-West, Western Boone
Sectional 26 (At Edgewood)
Brown County, Edgewood, Northview, Owen Valley, Sulivan, West Vigo
Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)
Brebeuf Jesuit, Herron, Bishop Chatard, Crispus Attucks, Manual, Marshall, New Palestine
Sectional 28 (At Danville)
Beech Grove, Danville, Indian Creek, Cardinal Ritter, Washington, Northwest, Park Tudor
Sectional 29 (At Greensburg)
Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Madison, Rushville, South Dearborn
Sectional 30 (At Salem)
Brownstown Central, Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg, Silver Creek
Sectional 31 (At Washington)
Jasper, Pike Central, Princeton, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln, Washington
Sectional 32 (At Boonville)
Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Memorial, Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills, Mt. Vernon (Posey)
CLASS 4A
Sectional 1 (At East Chicago Central)
East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Hammond Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster
Sectional 2 (At Michigan City)
Chesteron, Crown Point, Hobart, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso
Sectional 3 (At South Bend Washington)
LaPorte, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Clay, South Bend Riley, South Bend Washington
Sectional 4 (At Elkhart Central)
Concord, Elkhart Central, Elkhart Memorial, Goshen, Northridge, Penn, Warsaw
Sectional 5 (At Carroll)
Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne North Side, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne Snider
Sectional 6 (At Fort Wayne Wayne)
Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Homestead, Huntington, Jay County, Muncie Central
Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)
Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, McCutcheon, Zionsville
Sectional 8 (At Carmel)
Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Westfield
Sectional 9 (At New Castle)
Connersville, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon, New Castle, Pendleton Heights, Richmond
Sectional 10 (At North Central)
Tech, Cathedral, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Warren Central
Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)
Ben Davis, Decatur Central, Perry Meridian, Pike, Roncalli, Southport
Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)
Avon, Brownsburg, Mooresville, Plainfield, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South
Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)
Center Grove, Franklin Central, Franklin, Greenwood, Martinsville, Whiteland
Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)
Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Shelbyville
Sectional 15 (At Seymour)
Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Seymour
Sectional 16 (At Evansville North)
Castle, Evansville Central, Evansville Reitz, Evansville Harrison, Evansville North
