Live blog: IHSAA boys basketball state tournament draw

On Sunday, the IHSAA will reveal the draw for this year’s boys basketball state tournament.

The draw will be aired locally on Fox Sports Indiana at 5 p.m.

Sectional play begins Feb. 28. The state finals are March 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

We will have all the matchups as they are released. The brackets will be revealed with Class A first, then 2A, 3A and 4A.

(Hit refresh for updates.)

CLASS A

Sectional 49 (At Kouts)

Gary 21st Century, Hammond Science & Technology, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Township, Washington Township, Westville

Sectional 50 (At Caston)

Caston, Covenant Christian (DeMotte), North White, Pioneer, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central

Sectional 51 (At Triton)

Argos, Culver Community, North Miami, Oregon-Davis, South Bend Career Academy, South Central (Union Mills), Triton

Sectional 52 (At Bethany Christian)

Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian, Lakewood Park Christian

Sectional 53 (At North Vermillion)

Attica, North Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Rockville, Turkey Run

Sectional 54 (At Tri-Central)

Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Faith Christian, Frontier, Lafayette Central Catholic, Tri-Central

Sectional 55 (At Wes-Del)

Anderson Prep, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian, Southern Wells, Wes-Del

Sectional 56 (At Blue River Valley)

Blue River Valley, Randolph Southern, Seton Catholic, Tri, Union (Modoc), Union City

Sectional 57 (At White River Valley)

Bloomfield, Clay City, Eminence, North Central (Farmersburg), Shakamak, White River Valley

Sectional 58 (At University)

Bethesda Christian, Indiana Deaf, Indiana Math & Science, International, Tindley, University

Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)

Central Christian, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian, Arlington, Lutheran, Morristown

Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)

Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelbyville), Waldron

Sectional 61 (At Borden)

Borden, Crothersville, Medora, Orleans, Trinity Lutheran, West Washington

Sectional 62 (At New Washington)

Christian Academy, Lanesville, New Washington, Rock Creek Academy, Shawe Memorial, South Central (Elizabeth)

Sectional 63 (At North Daviess)

Loogootee, North Daviess, Shoals, Vincennes Rivet, Washington Catholic

Sectional 64 (At Wood Memorial)

Cannelton, Evansville Day, Northeast Dubois, Springs Valley, Tecumseh, Wood Memorial

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33 (At Gary Roosevelt)

Boone Grove, Gary Roosevelt, Hammond Bishop Noll, Lake State, River Forest, Whiting

Sectional 34 (At Winamac)

Delphi, Hebron, Knox, Marquette Catholic, North Judson, North Newton, Winamac

Sectional 35 (At Westview)

Bremen, Central Noble, Fremont, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview, Whitko

Sectional 36 (At Woodlan)

Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Fort Wayne Canterbury, South Adams, Woodlan

Sectional 37 (At Oak Hill)

Cass, Manchester, Northfield, Oak Hill, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash

Sectional 38 (At Fountain Central)

Carroll (Flora), Covington, Fountain Central, Rossville, Seeger, South Vermillion

Sectional 39 (At Taylor)

Alexandria Monroe, Eastbrook, Eastern (Greentown), Elwood, Madison-Grant, Taylor

Sectional 40 (At Lapel)

Frankton, Lapel, Monroe Central, Muncie Burris, Sheridan, Wapahani

Sectional 41 (At Hagerstown)

Cambridge City Lincoln, Centerville, Hagerstown, Northweastern, Union County, Winchester

Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)

Eastern Hancock, Howe, Irvington Prep, Knightstown, Shenandoah, Triton Central

Sectional 43 (At Speedway)

Covenant Christian, Heritage Christian, Broad Ripple, Scecina, Shortridge, Speedway

Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)

Cascade, Cloverdale, Monrovia, North Putnam, South Putnam, Southmont

Sectional 45 (At South Ripley)

Austin, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, Southwestern (Hanover), Switzerland County

Sectional 46 (At Crawford County)

Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Henryville, Paoli, Providence

Sectional 47 (At Eastern Greene)

Barr-Reeve, Eastern Greene, Linton-Stockton, Mitchell, North Knox, South Knox

Sectional 48 (At Southridge)

Evansville Mater Dei, Forest Park, North Posey, Perry Central, South Spencer, Tell City

CLASS 3A

Sectional 17 (At Hammond Clark)

Griffith, Hammond, Hammond Clark, Hammond Gavit, Kankakee Valley, Lighthouse CPA

Sectional 18 (At Rensselaer Central)

Andrean, Calumet, Hanover Central, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, Wheeler

Sectional 19 (At Jimtown)

Culver Academies, Glenn, Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, South Bend St. Joseph

Sectional 20 (At Maconaquah)

Benton Central, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, West Lafayette, Western

Sectional 21 (At Wawasee)

Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble

Sectional 22 (At Garrett)

Angola, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Fort Wayne Concordia, Garrett, Leo, New Have

Sectional 23 (At Bellmont)

Bellmont, Columbia City, Fort Wayne Luers, Heritage, Mississinewa, Norwell

Sectional 24 (At Marion)

Blackford, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Marion, Tipton, Yorktown

Sectional 25 (At Greencastle)

Crawfordsvlle, Frankfort, Greencastle, Lebanon, North Montgomery, Tri-West, Western Boone

Sectional 26 (At Edgewood)

Brown County, Edgewood, Northview, Owen Valley, Sulivan, West Vigo

Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)

Brebeuf Jesuit, Herron, Bishop Chatard, Crispus Attucks, Manual, Marshall, New Palestine

Sectional 28 (At Danville)

Beech Grove, Danville, Indian Creek, Cardinal Ritter, Washington, Northwest, Park Tudor

Sectional 29 (At Greensburg)

Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Madison, Rushville, South Dearborn

Sectional 30 (At Salem)

Brownstown Central, Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg, Silver Creek

Sectional 31 (At Washington)

Jasper, Pike Central, Princeton, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln, Washington

Sectional 32 (At Boonville)

Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Memorial, Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

CLASS 4A

Sectional 1 (At East Chicago Central)

East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Hammond Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster

Sectional 2 (At Michigan City)

Chesteron, Crown Point, Hobart, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso

Sectional 3 (At South Bend Washington)

LaPorte, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Clay, South Bend Riley, South Bend Washington

Sectional 4 (At Elkhart Central)

Concord, Elkhart Central, Elkhart Memorial, Goshen, Northridge, Penn, Warsaw

Sectional 5 (At Carroll)

Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne North Side, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne Snider

Sectional 6 (At Fort Wayne Wayne)

Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Homestead, Huntington, Jay County, Muncie Central

Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)

Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, McCutcheon, Zionsville

Sectional 8 (At Carmel)

Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Westfield

Sectional 9 (At New Castle)

Connersville, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon, New Castle, Pendleton Heights, Richmond

Sectional 10 (At North Central)

Tech, Cathedral, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Warren Central

Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)

Ben Davis, Decatur Central, Perry Meridian, Pike, Roncalli, Southport

Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)

Avon, Brownsburg, Mooresville, Plainfield, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South

Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)

Center Grove, Franklin Central, Franklin, Greenwood, Martinsville, Whiteland

Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)

Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Shelbyville

Sectional 15 (At Seymour)

Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Seymour

Sectional 16 (At Evansville North)

Castle, Evansville Central, Evansville Reitz, Evansville Harrison, Evansville North

