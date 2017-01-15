Live blog: IHSAA girls basketball tournament draw

Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association will reveal the draw for the 2017 girls basketball state tournament.

As the brackets are released, we will update this live blog with all the Central Indiana matchups in each class.

The draw starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen live on Fox Sports Indiana. Hit refresh for updates.

Defending state champs:

Class 4A — Penn

Class 3A — Heritage Christian

Class 2A — Lafayette Central Catholic

Class A — Jac-Cen-Del

Top-ranked teams:

Class 4A —1. North Central, 2. Homestead, 3. Carmel, 4. Zionsville, 5. Pike

Class 3A — 1. North Harrison, 2. South Bend St. Joseph, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Northwestern, 5. Rushville

Class 2A — 1. Whitko, 2. Triton Central, 3. Oak Hill, 4. Evansville Mater Dei, 5. Providence

Class A — 1. Argos, 2. Wood Memorial, 3. Jac-Cen-Del, 4. Marquette Catholic, 5. Vincennes Rivet

CLASS A

Sectional 57

At Bloomfield

Bloomfield, Clay City, Eminence, North Central (Farmersburg), Shakamak, White River Valley

Sectional 58

At Bethesda Christian

Bethesda Christian, Indiana Math & Science, Indiana Deaf, Metropolitan, International, Tindley, University

Sectional 59

At Morristown

Central Christian, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian, Arlington, Lutheran, Morristown

Sectional 60

At Jac-Cen-Del

Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelbyville), Waldron

CLASS 2A

Sectional 40

At Monroe Central

Frankton, Lapel, Monroe Central, Muncie Burris, Sheridan, Wapahani

Sectional 42

At Knightstown

Eastern Hancock, Howe, Irvington Prep, Knightstown, Shenandoah, Triton Central

Sectional 43

At Broad Ripple

Covenant Christian, Broad Ripple, Scecina, Shortridge, Park Tudor, Speedway

Sectional 44

At Cascade

Cascade, Cloverdale, Monrovia, North Putnam, South Putnam, Southmont

CLASS 3A

Sectional 24

At Tipton

Delta, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Heritage Christian, Marion, Tipton, Yorktown

Sectional 25

At Lebanon

Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Greencastle, Lebanon, North Montgomery, Tri-West, Western Boone

Sectional 27

At Bishop Chatard

Brebeuf Jesuit, Herron, Bishop Chatard, Crispus Attucks, Manual, Marshall

Sectional 28

At Northwest

Beech Grove, Danville, Indian Creek, Cardinal Ritter, Northwest, Washington

CLASS 4A

Sectional 7

At Kokomo

Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, McCutcheon, Zionsville

Sectional 8

At Hamilton Southeastern

Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Westfield

Sectional 9

At Greenfield-Central

Connersville, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon, New Castle, Pendleton Heights, Richmond

Sectional 10

At Warren Central

Tech, Cathedral, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Warren Central

Sectional 11

At Ben Davis

Ben Davis, Decatur Central, Perry Meridian, Pike, Roncalli, Southport

Sectional 12

At Mooresville

Avon, Brownsburg, Mooresville, Plainfield, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South

Sectional 13

At Martinsville

Center Grove, Franklin Central, Franklin, Greenwood, Martinsville, New Palestine, Whiteland

Sectional 14

At Columbus North

Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Shelbyville