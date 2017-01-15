Live blog: IHSAA girls basketball tournament draw

Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association will reveal the draw for the 2017 girls basketball state tournament.
As the brackets are released, we will update this live blog with all the Central Indiana matchups in each class.
The draw starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen live on Fox Sports Indiana. Hit refresh for updates.
Defending state champs:
Class 4A — Penn
Class 3A — Heritage Christian
Class 2A — Lafayette Central Catholic
Class A — Jac-Cen-Del
Top-ranked teams:
Class 4A —1. North Central, 2. Homestead, 3. Carmel, 4. Zionsville, 5. Pike
Class 3A — 1. North Harrison, 2. South Bend St. Joseph, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Northwestern, 5. Rushville
Class 2A — 1. Whitko, 2. Triton Central, 3. Oak Hill, 4. Evansville Mater Dei, 5. Providence
Class A — 1. Argos, 2. Wood Memorial, 3. Jac-Cen-Del, 4. Marquette Catholic, 5. Vincennes Rivet
CLASS A
Sectional 57
At Bloomfield
Bloomfield, Clay City, Eminence, North Central (Farmersburg), Shakamak, White River Valley
Sectional 58
At Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Christian, Indiana Math & Science, Indiana Deaf, Metropolitan, International, Tindley, University
Sectional 59
At Morristown
Central Christian, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian, Arlington, Lutheran, Morristown
Sectional 60
At Jac-Cen-Del
Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelbyville), Waldron
CLASS 2A
Sectional 40
At Monroe Central
Frankton, Lapel, Monroe Central, Muncie Burris, Sheridan, Wapahani
Sectional 42
At Knightstown
Eastern Hancock, Howe, Irvington Prep, Knightstown, Shenandoah, Triton Central
Sectional 43
At Broad Ripple
Covenant Christian, Broad Ripple, Scecina, Shortridge, Park Tudor, Speedway
Sectional 44
At Cascade
Cascade, Cloverdale, Monrovia, North Putnam, South Putnam, Southmont
CLASS 3A
Sectional 24
At Tipton
Delta, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Heritage Christian, Marion, Tipton, Yorktown
Sectional 25
At Lebanon
Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Greencastle, Lebanon, North Montgomery, Tri-West, Western Boone
Sectional 27
At Bishop Chatard
Brebeuf Jesuit, Herron, Bishop Chatard, Crispus Attucks, Manual, Marshall
Sectional 28
At Northwest
Beech Grove, Danville, Indian Creek, Cardinal Ritter, Northwest, Washington
CLASS 4A
Sectional 7
At Kokomo
Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, McCutcheon, Zionsville
Sectional 8
At Hamilton Southeastern
Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Westfield
Sectional 9
At Greenfield-Central
Connersville, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon, New Castle, Pendleton Heights, Richmond
Sectional 10
At Warren Central
Tech, Cathedral, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Warren Central
Sectional 11
At Ben Davis
Ben Davis, Decatur Central, Perry Meridian, Pike, Roncalli, Southport
Sectional 12
At Mooresville
Avon, Brownsburg, Mooresville, Plainfield, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South
Sectional 13
At Martinsville
Center Grove, Franklin Central, Franklin, Greenwood, Martinsville, New Palestine, Whiteland
Sectional 14
At Columbus North
Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Shelbyville
