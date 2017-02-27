Live updates: Day 1 of the Iowa girls state basketball tournament

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Springville 56, Burlington Notre Dame 16

Top-ranked Springville’s defensive skills sparkled in the opening game of the state girls’ basketball tournament.

The defending state champions improved to 23-2 this season by holding Notre Dame to 0-for-22 shooting from the field in the second half Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Springville had held foes to 27 points a game entering the quarterfinal.

Mikayla Nachazel led Springville with 18 points. Rylee Menster had 15 and Madi Wagaman added 10.

The winners piled up 18 steals, forced 24 turnovers and blocked eight shots.

Springville led 29-14 at halftime.

Notre Dame, which won a state championship in 2014, finished the season at 19-7. Hailey Blythe topped her team with eight points.

@media screen and (max-width: 736px) {

h3.presto-h3 {font-family: “Futura Today Demi” !important;

padding-bottom: 30px;

padding-top: 15px;

}

.presto-h2 {

padding: 10px 20px;

font-size: 150%;

}

}

h3.presto-h3 {

font: 18px ‘Futura Today Demibold’;

}

h2.presto-h2 {}

.presto-h2 {}