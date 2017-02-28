Live updates from Tuesday's state girls' basketball tournament

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL

Cascade 59, Central Decatur 56

Freshman Nicole McDermott scored 18 points and led No. 8 Cascade past No. 3 Central Decatur of Leon in the final Class 2A quarterfinal Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Cougars (23-2) will play No. 2 Treynor (26-0) in the semifinals 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Raegan Boothe led previously undefeated Central Decatur (24-1) with 16 points. Lily Simon had 15 and Alli Masters chipped in 13.

Central Decatur led 41-33 in the third quarter before Cascade closed on a 26-15 run.

Abbie Ruggeberg (13) and Jordan Simon (10) also netted double figures for Cascade.

RELATED: Girls’ state basketball tournament schedule

Photo gallery: Photos: Sioux Center vs PCM at Girls State Basketball

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Sioux Center 71, PCM (Monroe) 27

Top-ranked Sioux Center raced to a 40-18 halftime lead to beat PCM of Monroe in a 3A quarterfinal Tuesday.

Four players finished in double figures: Jessica Harald led the winners with 16, Jordyn Van Maanen and Lexi Toering had 13 and Shayla Post added 11.

Eleven of the team’s 15 players who entered the game scored two or more points.

Sioux Center scored 10 straight points midway through the first quarter to take control.

PCM finished the season at 20-5. It was the school’s first state tournament since 2007.

Kayla Jennings led PCM with eight points. Teammates Regan Freland and Katie VandeWall both had six points.

Sioux Center (25-0) advanced to the semifinals. The Warriors are the only remaining unbeaten team in Class 3A.