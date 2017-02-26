Menu
Wrestling

Local individual state wrestling results

WIAA state wrestling Day 3 results

Division 1

3rd-place matches

220: Wyatt Wells (50-1), Beaver Dam, medical forfeit Ben Kitslaar (44-2), Bay Port, 44-2; 285: Donte Johnson (39-3), Fond du Lac, maj. dec. Daniel Cole (43-7), Ashwaubenon, 12-3.

5th-place matches

113: Cole Gille (38-5), Pulaski, dec. Grant Truesdale (40-12), Elkhorn Area, 4-3; 145: Austin Thomas (24-7), Waterford, dec. Brady Shulfer (31-12), Bay Port, 4-1; 152: Jacob Anderson (45-4), Hudson, dec. Jake Gille (38-6), Pulaski, 2-1.

Consolation semifinals

113: Jon Bailey (39-6), Sparta, dec. Cole Gille (37-5), Pulaski, 5-0; 145: Joshua Otto (38-5), Hartland Arrowhead, dec. Brady Shulfer (31-11), Bay Port, 11-8; 152: Noah Jackson (50-3), Kenosha Tremper, dec. Jake Gille (38-5), Pulaski, 7-3 (TB); 220: Ben Kitslaar (44-1), Bay Port, dec. Berkley Corvino (40-5), D.C. Everest, 3-2; 285: Daniel Cole (43-6), Ashwaubenon, dec. EJ Mastrocola (41-12), Waterford, 8-5.

Division 2

Championships

113: Bryce Bosman (46-3), Luxemburg-Casco, def. Joey Bianchi (40-6), Two Rivers, 2-0; 120: Brock Bergelin (37-1), Denmark, def. Julian Purney (39-12), Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T, MD 9-0; 145: Bryce Ash (40-3), Oconto Falls, def. Laken Duerschmidt (31-10), Two Rivers, 11-5; 160: Shane Liegel (42-4), River Valley, def. Nate Trepanier (45-2), Oconto Falls, 5-4; 170: Elijah Alt (44-1), River Valley, def. Dalton Smerchek (41-7), Luxemburg-Casco, 3-2; 182: Jacob Sigler (44-5), Ellsworth, pinned Bryce Herlache (33-4), Wrightstown, 4:00; 285: Phil Rasmussen (42-8), Luxemburg-Casco, def. Cody Jacobson (44-3), Ripon, UTB 3-2.

3rd-place matches

106: Tyler Garriety (43-6), Lomira, maj. dec. Lucas Joniaux (36-14), Luxemburg-Casco, 12-2; 126: Chase Katzenmeyer (37-4), Evansville/Albany, maj. dec. Nathan Ronsman (39-11), Luxemburg-Casco, 11-1; 152: Chase Parr (43-7), Lomira, dec. Devan Vandenbush (34-12), Luxemburg-Casco, 1-0; 220: Jack Dietzen (43-4), Omro, dec. Nate Lloyd (40-15), Luxemburg-Casco, 6-3; 285: Logan Zschernitz (40-4), Spencer/Columbus Catholic, maj. dec. Josh Frerk (37-6), Denmark, 14-5.

5th-place matches

170: Brice Delzer (38-14), Oconto Falls, won by forfeit over Stephen Buchanan (42-7), Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal); 182: Mac Winkler (40-10), Oconto Falls, won by inj. Default Ebenezer Ikhumhen (37-9), Wisconsin Lutheran, 3:06; 195: Hayden Arneson (34-8), Monroe, pin Matthew Van Eperen (31-17), Wrightstown, 2:41.

Consolation semifinals

106: Lucas Joniaux (36-13), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Quintin Gehrmann (35-7), Jefferson, 5-3; 126: Nathan Ronsman (39-10), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Braden Maertz (33-5), Kewaskum, 3-1; 152: Devan Vandenbush (33-11), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Jake McClintock (41-12), Lakeland, 10-0; 170: Carter Veleke (45-4), Waupun, dec. Brice Delzer (37-14), Oconto Falls, 6-2; 182: Lucas Fugate (44-6), Belmont/Platteville, dec. Mac Winkler (39-10), Oconto Falls, 9-8; 195: Ty Sanford (41-5), Prescott, dec. Matthew Van Eperen (31-16), Wrightstown, 5-3 (SV-1); 220: Nate Lloyd (40-14), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Joshua Carroll (39-10), Spooner, 5-3 (TB-1); 285: Josh Frerk (37-5), Denmark, dec. Adam Kinyon (43-9), Lomira, 3-0.

Division 3

Championship

106: Koltin Grzybowski (41-3), Coleman, pinned Manny Drexler (41-4), Stratford, 1:00; 113: Caleb Gross (39-3), Coleman, def. Lucas Schevikhoven (42-2), Shoreland Lutheran, 5-2; 195: Garrett Joles (44-1), Boyceville, def. Tory Jandrin (41-5), Southern Door, MD 18-6 285: Donovan Salewski (39-6), Coleman, pinned Tyson Sommer (43-5), Athens , 3:49.

3rd-place matches

170: Jordan Blanchard (39-4), Coleman, pin Luke Clark (40-3), Saint Croix Falls, 2:37; 160: Michael Bertrand (45-4), Southern Door, dec. David Marquardt (37-6), Stratford, 4-1.

5th-place matches

132: Kolbe Ubersox (43-5), Darlington/Black Hawk, dec. Jake Baldwin (39-10), Coleman, 9-7; 138: Hunter Wardell (39-15), Fennimore, dec. Jesse Steinhorst (39-11), Kewaunee, 7-2; 170: Jacob Banker (35-7), Bonduel, dec. Justin Malean (32-16), Boyceville, 7-0.

Consolation semifinals

132: Seth Schlegel (42-4), Spring Valley/Elmwood, dec. Jake Baldwin (39-9), Coleman, 6-5; 138: Brady Spaeth (40-4), Cadott, dec. Jesse Steinhorst (39-10), Kewaunee, 7-4; 160: Michael Bertrand (44-4), Southern Door, dec. Isaac Roffers (43-7), Reedsville, 4-2; 170: Jordan Blanchard (38-4), Coleman, maj. dec. Jacob Banker (34-7), Bonduel, 12-1.

Coleman senior Jordan Blanchard hugs his father, Troy, after winning his Division 3 third-place match at 170 pounds during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

