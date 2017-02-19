Local quartet captures indoor track titles at LSU

Four area athletes brought home state titles to northwest Louisiana after the LHSAA Indoor Track Meet Saturday at LSU’s indoor facility.

Haughton’s Josh Lister and Captain Shreve’s Kyah Loyd captured the Division I 60 meter dash crowns after running 6.84 and 7.53 respectively. Loyd, a Tulane signee, also won the girls’ 60 meter hurdles in 8.82.

Parkway’s Adrianna Wilder ran away with the 3200 meter trophy after covering the distance in 11:41.06. In Division II, North Caddo’s Marvecia Grundy won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 6.75 inches.

In other strong finishes, Parkway’s Cole Billiot was the runner-up in the 3200 with a 9:51.57 time, while North DeSoto’s Chase Walker was second in the boys’ high jump with a 6-foot-4 leap. Ruston’s Oneke Gwan was second in the girls’ 800 meter in 2:21.46 and Benton’s Taylor Davis was second in the high jump at 5’ 4”.

Other D-I finishes included: War’Vreunta Moore, Huntington, 7th in 60 meters (7.21); Seth Papineau, Airline, 7th in 3200 (10:04.42); Kayla Harrison, Byrd, 4th in 400 meters (58.57); Jasmine Roberson, Airline, 4th in high jump (5-2); Kourtni Goldsmith, Ruston, 3rd in long jump (17’ 0.75”); Kennedy Gerard, Captain Shreve, 7th in long jump (16’ 4.75”).

In Division II, Cedar Creek’s Gabe Poulin finished third in the 3200 (10:07.43) and North Caddo’s Kiara Douglas was fifth in the shot put (33’ 4.75”).

