Local quartet nominated for All-American Game

Four basketball players from the Louisville Metro area have been selected as nominees for the 2017 McDonalds All-American Game.

Butler’s Jaelynn Penn, Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall, Kentucky Country Day’s Anthony Mathis, and North Hardin’s Tony Jackson were among the 720 senior players across the country nominated for the annual end-of-season All-American game, set to take place this year at the United Center in Chicago on March 29.

The final 24-player rosters for the boys and girls teams will be determined on Sunday, live on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m.

“We are very pleased with the nomination of four local players for the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games,” George Saliba, McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana Owner/Operator and Co-op President said in a statement. “These student athletes display remarkable dedication and commitment to the game and they also set an amazing example by working hard during their time off the court by giving back to their schools and the community. It’s an honor to have these players’ talents recognized at the national level and we are proud to have them representing us from Kentuckiana as nominees for the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games.”

As of Jan. 12, Penn, an Indiana signee who led Butler to a Kentucky Sweet 16 title in 2016, leads Butler in scoring with an average of 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Duvall, a UofL signee, is averaging 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, Mathis, who is signed with the Naval Academy, is averaging 24.8 points and four rebounds per game, and Jackson, a Coastal Carolina signee, is averaging 20.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.