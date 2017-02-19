Local roundup: Ketcham girls basketball advances behind Wall, Elting

Katie Wall scored 17 points, while Jykayla Elting added 15 as the Roy C. Ketcham High School girls basketball team defeated visiting Mount Vernon 57-56 on Saturday in a Section 1 Class AA opening round game.

The sixth-seeded Indians (19-2) will face No. 3 Albertus Magnus in the quarterfinal round Friday.

“We’re going to have our hands full,” Ketcham coach Pat Mealy said. “We’ll be ready to go.”

Both Wall and Elting scored six points in the fourth quarter against No. 11 Mount Vernon. Tied with two minutes to go, the Indians were able to gain a lead and hold on.

“We scored in times that mattered,” Mealy added. “We knew all along we’d have our hands full and did what we needed to get the win.”

Our Lady of Lourdes 58, Mahopac 20 — Maddie Siegrist notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, as the fourth-seeded Warriors beat the visiting No. 13 Indians in a Section 1 Class AA first round game.

Daniela Valdez added eight points for Lourdes (19-2), which will host No. 12 Suffern on Friday.

“We had a very strong defensive game,” Warriors’ coach Al Viani said of the opening round win over Mahopac. “Obviously we held them 20 (points). The defense carried us, which is a good sign if we’re going to keep moving on.”

Beacon 44. Hendrick Hudson 42 — Lauren Schetter had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 14 Bulldogs to a win over the third-seeded Sailors in Montrose in a Class A opening round matchup.

Beacon (11-11) visits No. 6 Tappan Zee Thursday for a quarterfinal game.

“We played them earlier this season and beat them,” Bulldogs coach Christina Dahl said of the Dutchies. “We look forward to the opportunity. We can play with any team in the section. We’re going to go there and compete.”

Raven Encarnacion added 10 points, and executed a four-point play to give Beacon the lead in the fourth quarter against Hendrick Hudson. Gabby DeMaria added seven points and five rebounds.

Ursuline 53, Arlington 29 — The second-seeded Koalas ousted the No. 15 Admirals from the Class AA tournament in New Rochelle.

Boys basketball

Behind 20 points a piece from James Anozie and Kevin Townes, No. 5 Lourdes defeated visiting No. 12 Roosevelt from Yonkers, 78-42, in a Section 1 Class AA opening round game.

Lourdes (15-6) will visit No. 4 Saunders for a quarterfinal matchup Thursday.

“We’ll start preparing tomorrow (Sunday),” Lourdes coach Jim Santoro said.

The Warriors led Roosevelt by 10 in the third quarter and soon after were able to break the game open, Santoro added.

“I think we came out and overpowered them early,” the coach said. “They made some adjustments, switched to a 3-2 zone. Our guards hit some shots and spread it out a bit.”

Tappan Zee 65, Beacon 44 — Alex Benson scored 16 points for the visiting No. 18 Bulldogs, who lost to the second-seeded Dutchmen in a Class A first round contest.

Brandon Evans added 11 points for Beacon (8-14).

“Tappan Zee is clearly one of the best teams in the section, with Byram Hills,” Bulldogs coach Scott Timpano said. “I’m so proud of our team. With everything they had to go through this season, they never quit and never stopped trying.”

Cheerleading

The squad from Franklin D. Roosevelt won the Section 9 championship at Newburgh Free Academy. The Presidents will represent Section 9 at the New York State championships, which will be held March 4-5 at the SRC Arena and Events Center in Syracuse.