Local scoreboard for Jan. 21

Basketball
PREP
BOYS
Albany 59, Monticello 45
Algoma 77, Sevastopol 24
Almond-Bancroft 64, Tri-County 14
Amery 47, Somerset 36
Arrowhead 80, Muskego 67
Assumption 60, Marathon 49
Augusta 94, Gilmanton 41
Baraboo 59, Milton 51
Bay Port 54, Notre Dame 51
Beaver Dam 62, Watertown 35
Belmont 64, Potosi 27
Beloit Memorial 93, Verona 79
Berlin 67, Kewaskum 52
Bloomer 92, Cumberland 50
Brookfield Academy 64, Saint Francis 42
Brookfield Central 78, Menomonee Falls 75
Brown Deer 91, Greenfield 66
Bruce 68, Winter 43
Burlington 58, Elkhorn 48
Cameron 60, Turtle Lake 50
Campbellsport 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58
Catholic Central 49, Shoreland Lutheran 38
Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 69
Cedar Grove-Belgium 80, Random Lake 44
Cedarburg 66, Homestead 49
Clayton 44, Shell Lake 38
Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 38
Columbus 60, Poynette 57
Crivitz 71, Niagara 39
Cudahy 55, Shorewood 43
D.C. Everest 75, Merrill 69
De Soto 53, North Crawford 30
Dodgeville 54, River Valley 29
Drummond 53, Northwood 41
Durand 64, Boyceville 40
East Troy 66, Whitewater 51
Eau Claire Memorial 56, Menomonie 50, OT
Eau Claire North 48, River Falls 33
Edgar 56, Spencer 42
Eleva-Strum 64, Pepin/Alma 58
Elk Mound 68, Glenwood City 46
Evansville 82, Jefferson 46
Fall River 74, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 52
Fennimore 78, Boscobel 45
Flambeau 68, Birchwood 22
Frederic 63, Webster 43
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Black River Falls 47
Germantown 86, Milwaukee Lutheran 65
Gibraltar 49, Kewaunee 35
Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay Southwest 55
Greendale 69, New Berlin West 45
Gresham 55, Port Edwards 38
Hamilton 50, Marquette University 49
Hartford 71, West Bend West 61
Hayward 81, Spooner 42
Highland 62, Benton 56
Holmen 66, Sparta 58
Hope Christian 48, Lake Country Lutheran 45
Hudson 71, Chippewa Falls 60
Independence 76, Whitehall 66
Iowa-Grant 70, Riverdale 37
Janesville Craig 62, Madison East 50
Juda 62, Argyle 35
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Racine Lutheran 51
Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 52
Kiel 62, Roncalli 49
La Crosse Central 77, Tomah 60
Laconia 80, North Fond du Lac 43
Ladysmith 60, Barron 55
Lake Mills 64, Lodi 50
Lena 55, Coleman 49
Lincoln 69, Blair-Taylor 63
Living Word Lutheran 81, Kenosha Christian Life 65
Luther 57, Arcadia 56
Madison La Follette 70, Janesville Parker 45
Madison Memorial 59, Madison West 53
Marshall 75, Cambridge 49
Martin Luther 61, Dominican 48
Mauston 91, Westfield 59
Medford 106, Northland Pines 69
Milw. Washington 59, Milwaukee Marshall 56
Milwaukee Carmen 94, Milwaukee Golda Meir 74
Milwaukee Early View 62, Rock County Christian 59
Milwaukee King 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 61
Milwaukee North 86, Milw. Bay View 76
Milwaukee Riverside 94, Milwaukee Madison 43
Milwaukee School of Languages 107, Milwaukee Arts 46
Milwaukee Vincent 87, Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 49
Mineral Point 81, Southwestern 60
Mondovi 58, Colfax 47
Mosinee 64, Tomahawk 38
New Glarus 80, Belleville 61
New Holstein 75, Chilton 48
Nicolet 63, Port Washington 60
Northwestern 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62
Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Bradford 42
Oconomowoc 64, West Bend East 53
Oneida Nation 71, Wausaukee 51
Oregon 55, Reedsburg 48
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Big Foot 54
Pardeeville 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 43
Pecatonica 54, Black Hawk 53, OT
Peshtigo 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 65
Pewaukee 64, New Berlin Eisenhower 60
Phillips 82, Lake Holcombe 63
Pius XI Catholic 71, Wauwatosa West 67
Platteville 65, Lancaster 62
Plymouth 68, Winneconne 52
Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 57
Prescott 77, New Richmond 51
Racine Case 82, Franklin 80, OT
Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Tremper 51
Racine Park 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 56
Reedsville 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Rhinelander 70, Lakeland 57
Rio 54, Cambria-Friesland 47
Ripon 63, Waupun 46
Rochester Christian, Minn. 71, Coulee Region Christian 46
Rosholt 84, Tigerton 61
Saint Croix Central 48, Baldwin-Woodville 34
Seneca 82, La Farge 42
Sheboygan Christian 67, Sheboygan Lutheran 56
Shullsburg 61, River Ridge 43
South Shore 55, Ironwood, Mich. 44
Southern Door 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55
Stevens Point 70, Wausau West 61
Sturgeon Bay 63, Oconto 48
Sun Prairie 71, Middleton 69
Suring 70, Gillett 35
The Prairie School 76, Racine St. Catherine’s 69
Turner 82, Clinton 68
Two Rivers 72, Valders 68
Union Grove 56, Badger 46
University School of Milwaukee 76, Messmer 65
Washburn 77, Hurley 63
Watertown Luther Prep 52, Lakeside Lutheran 43
Waukesha West 73, Waukesha South 64
Wausau East 63, Wisconsin Rapids 50
Wauwatosa East 67, Brookfield East 64
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Weston 23
West Allis Central 70, West Allis Hale 54
West De Pere 59, Green Bay East 27
West Salem 60, La Crescent, Minn. 57
Westby 56, Viroqua 30
Westosha Central 73, Wilmot 45
Whitefish Bay 68, Grafton 61
Wild Rose 69, Marion 55
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71, St. Mary’s Springs 63
Wisconsin Dells 66, Nekoosa 42
Wisconsin Heights 68, Waterloo 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 52, Slinger 49
GIRLS
Abbotsford 60, Athens 23
Adams-Friendship 40, Wautoma 29
Amery 53, Prescott 36
Aquinas 69, La Crosse Logan 26
Arrowhead 48, Muskego 25
Ashwaubenon 68, Sheboygan South 29
Assumption 38, Auburndale 35
Bangor 50, Necedah 33
Bemidji, Minn. 62, Superior 43
Bowler 41, Marion 28
Brookfield Academy 71, Saint Francis 13
Brookwood 52, New Lisbon 51
Bruce 68, Winter 43
Burlington 63, Elkhorn 31
Cashton 60, Wonewoc-Center 11
Cassville 49, Fennimore 45
Catholic Memorial 49, Waukesha North 28
Cedarburg 56, Homestead 42
Central Wisconsin Christian 46, Pardeeville 45
Chilton 54, New Holstein 34
Clayton 82, Shell Lake 19
D.C. Everest 33, Merrill 32
De Pere 68, Manitowoc 28
Dodgeville 48, River Valley 45
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Lake Holcombe 42
Eau Claire Memorial 51, Menomonie 47
Eau Claire North 53, River Falls 35
Fall River 63, Johnson Creek 28
Flambeau 68, Birchwood 22
Franklin 43, Racine Case 40
Germantown 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 35
Gilman 58, Spencer 39
Grantsburg 52, Unity 38
Greenfield 61, Brown Deer 36
Hamilton 50, Divine Savior 46
Hayward 49, Rice Lake 42
Hillsboro 54, Royall 42
Holmen 68, Sparta 34
Horicon 55, Deerfield 48
Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 55
Kettle Moraine 51, Mukwonago 40
Lake Country Lutheran 60, Hope Christian 24
Lakeland 76, Rhinelander 63
Living Word Lutheran 47, Kenosha Christian Life 23
Lourdes Academy 84, Princeton/Green Lake 34
Loyal 66, Neillsville 48
Marathon 55, Northland Lutheran 23
Markesan 62, Montello 42
Mauston 42, Westfield 21
McDonell Central 54, Fall Creek 25
Menomonee Falls 53, Brookfield Central 42
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 59, Milwaukee Hamilton 58
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 55, Milwaukee Marshall 20
Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 48
Milwaukee Madison 55, Milwaukee North 34
Milwaukee Riverside University 60, Milwaukee School of Languages 52
Milwaukee South 54, Obama SCTE 22
Monroe 55, Oregon 51
Mosinee 51, Medford 49
New Berlin West 56, Greendale 29
Newman Catholic 66, Pittsville 20
Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Bradford 29
Oakfield 70, Wayland Academy 9
Oconomowoc 46, Hartford 37
Osseo-Fairchild 84, Cadott 40
Owen-Withee 74, Granton 9
Pacelli 38, Manawa 35
Pius XI Catholic 65, Wauwatosa West 33
Platteville 65, Lancaster 62
Port Edwards 43, Gresham 29
Port Washington 49, Nicolet 39
Racine Horlick 61, Kenosha Tremper 57
Regis 64, Altoona 38
Rio 74, Madison Country Day 28
Sheboygan North 64, Pulaski 58
Shorewood 40, Cudahy 34
Slinger 68, West Bend East 25
Somerset 60, New Richmond 37
Stevens Point 63, Wausau West 57
Thorp 48, Stanley-Boyd 35
Tigerton 58, Rosholt 25
Tomah 62, La Crosse Central 44
Tri-County 58, Menominee Indian 38
Union Grove 81, Badger 59
University School of Milwaukee 53, Messmer 46
Waterford 51, Delavan-Darien 35
Watertown Luther Prep 59, Lodi 41
Waukesha South 54, Waukesha West 52
Wauwatosa East 48, Brookfield East 35
Webster 46, Frederic 42
West Allis Hale 71, West Allis Central 55
Whitnall 61, South Milwaukee 41
Williams Bay 53, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 46
Williams Bay Faith Christian 45, University Lake 32
Wilmot 62, Westosha Central 42
Wisconsin Dells 60, Nekoosa 39
Wisconsin Rapids 54, Wausau East 34
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 48, Shiocton 33
Hockey
PREP
BOYS
Antigo 4, Somerset 3
Arrowhead 8, Middleton 0
Ashland 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 0
Bay Port/Pulaski 6, Hancock, Mich. 3
Chippewa Falls 4, Mosinee 0
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Notre Dame 2
Edgewood 3, Madison West 0
Germantown 5, Greendale 0
Medford 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1
Oregon 7, Monroe 2
University School of Milwaukee 4, KM/Mukwonago 2
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 2
Waupun 3, Oshkosh 2
GIRLS
Central Wisconsin 2, Hayward/Spooner 1
Hudson 6, Bay Area 0
Metro Lynx 3, Rock County 1
Onalaska 7, Northern Edge 0
Wrestling
PREP
ASHWAUBENON 42, SEYMOUR 33
132: Jeremiah Baranczyk S won by forfeit. 138: Dawson Dembroski A pinned Kyle Rettler 1:10. 145: Flynn Schneider S won by forfeit. 152: Thomas Peters S pinned Ben McVane 3:03. 160: Ethan Schuyler S pinned Jack Snyder 1:44. 170: Justin Krull S pinned Jordan Vandehei :41. 182: Brady Eick S dec. Torrence Heitzkey 6-0. 195: Tyler McVane A pinned Nick Sherman :57. 220: Daniel Cole A pinned Chris Gourd :09. 285: Katayen Gardner A won by forfeit. 106: Jack Stubb A won by forfeit. 113: Double forfeit 120: Noah Leisgang A pinned Megan Struble 1:32. 126: Fernando Coronado A won by forfeit.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ