Local scoreboard for Jan. 21

Basketball

PREP

BOYS

Albany 59, Monticello 45

Algoma 77, Sevastopol 24

Almond-Bancroft 64, Tri-County 14

Amery 47, Somerset 36

Arrowhead 80, Muskego 67

Assumption 60, Marathon 49

Augusta 94, Gilmanton 41

Baraboo 59, Milton 51

Bay Port 54, Notre Dame 51

Beaver Dam 62, Watertown 35

Belmont 64, Potosi 27

Beloit Memorial 93, Verona 79

Berlin 67, Kewaskum 52

Bloomer 92, Cumberland 50

Brookfield Academy 64, Saint Francis 42

Brookfield Central 78, Menomonee Falls 75

Brown Deer 91, Greenfield 66

Bruce 68, Winter 43

Burlington 58, Elkhorn 48

Cameron 60, Turtle Lake 50

Campbellsport 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58

Catholic Central 49, Shoreland Lutheran 38

Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 69

Cedar Grove-Belgium 80, Random Lake 44

Cedarburg 66, Homestead 49

Clayton 44, Shell Lake 38

Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 38

Columbus 60, Poynette 57

Crivitz 71, Niagara 39

Cudahy 55, Shorewood 43

D.C. Everest 75, Merrill 69

De Soto 53, North Crawford 30

Dodgeville 54, River Valley 29

Drummond 53, Northwood 41

Durand 64, Boyceville 40

East Troy 66, Whitewater 51

Eau Claire Memorial 56, Menomonie 50, OT

Eau Claire North 48, River Falls 33

Edgar 56, Spencer 42

Eleva-Strum 64, Pepin/Alma 58

Elk Mound 68, Glenwood City 46

Evansville 82, Jefferson 46

Fall River 74, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 52

Fennimore 78, Boscobel 45

Flambeau 68, Birchwood 22

Frederic 63, Webster 43

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Black River Falls 47

Germantown 86, Milwaukee Lutheran 65

Gibraltar 49, Kewaunee 35

Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay Southwest 55

Greendale 69, New Berlin West 45

Gresham 55, Port Edwards 38

Hamilton 50, Marquette University 49

Hartford 71, West Bend West 61

Hayward 81, Spooner 42

Highland 62, Benton 56

Holmen 66, Sparta 58

Hope Christian 48, Lake Country Lutheran 45

Hudson 71, Chippewa Falls 60

Independence 76, Whitehall 66

Iowa-Grant 70, Riverdale 37

Janesville Craig 62, Madison East 50

Juda 62, Argyle 35

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Racine Lutheran 51

Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 52

Kiel 62, Roncalli 49

La Crosse Central 77, Tomah 60

Laconia 80, North Fond du Lac 43

Ladysmith 60, Barron 55

Lake Mills 64, Lodi 50

Lena 55, Coleman 49

Lincoln 69, Blair-Taylor 63

Living Word Lutheran 81, Kenosha Christian Life 65

Luther 57, Arcadia 56

Madison La Follette 70, Janesville Parker 45

Madison Memorial 59, Madison West 53

Marshall 75, Cambridge 49

Martin Luther 61, Dominican 48

Mauston 91, Westfield 59

Medford 106, Northland Pines 69

Milw. Washington 59, Milwaukee Marshall 56

Milwaukee Carmen 94, Milwaukee Golda Meir 74

Milwaukee Early View 62, Rock County Christian 59

Milwaukee King 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 61

Milwaukee North 86, Milw. Bay View 76

Milwaukee Riverside 94, Milwaukee Madison 43

Milwaukee School of Languages 107, Milwaukee Arts 46

Milwaukee Vincent 87, Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 49

Mineral Point 81, Southwestern 60

Mondovi 58, Colfax 47

Mosinee 64, Tomahawk 38

New Glarus 80, Belleville 61

New Holstein 75, Chilton 48

Nicolet 63, Port Washington 60

Northwestern 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62

Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Bradford 42

Oconomowoc 64, West Bend East 53

Oneida Nation 71, Wausaukee 51

Oregon 55, Reedsburg 48

Palmyra-Eagle 59, Big Foot 54

Pardeeville 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 43

Pecatonica 54, Black Hawk 53, OT

Peshtigo 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 65

Pewaukee 64, New Berlin Eisenhower 60

Phillips 82, Lake Holcombe 63

Pius XI Catholic 71, Wauwatosa West 67

Platteville 65, Lancaster 62

Plymouth 68, Winneconne 52

Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 57

Prescott 77, New Richmond 51

Racine Case 82, Franklin 80, OT

Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Tremper 51

Racine Park 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 56

Reedsville 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Rhinelander 70, Lakeland 57

Rio 54, Cambria-Friesland 47

Ripon 63, Waupun 46

Rochester Christian, Minn. 71, Coulee Region Christian 46

Rosholt 84, Tigerton 61

Saint Croix Central 48, Baldwin-Woodville 34

Seneca 82, La Farge 42

Sheboygan Christian 67, Sheboygan Lutheran 56

Shullsburg 61, River Ridge 43

South Shore 55, Ironwood, Mich. 44

Southern Door 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55

Stevens Point 70, Wausau West 61

Sturgeon Bay 63, Oconto 48

Sun Prairie 71, Middleton 69

Suring 70, Gillett 35

The Prairie School 76, Racine St. Catherine’s 69

Turner 82, Clinton 68

Two Rivers 72, Valders 68

Union Grove 56, Badger 46

University School of Milwaukee 76, Messmer 65

Washburn 77, Hurley 63

Watertown Luther Prep 52, Lakeside Lutheran 43

Waukesha West 73, Waukesha South 64

Wausau East 63, Wisconsin Rapids 50

Wauwatosa East 67, Brookfield East 64

Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Weston 23

West Allis Central 70, West Allis Hale 54

West De Pere 59, Green Bay East 27

West Salem 60, La Crescent, Minn. 57

Westby 56, Viroqua 30

Westosha Central 73, Wilmot 45

Whitefish Bay 68, Grafton 61

Wild Rose 69, Marion 55

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71, St. Mary’s Springs 63

Wisconsin Dells 66, Nekoosa 42

Wisconsin Heights 68, Waterloo 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 52, Slinger 49

GIRLS

Abbotsford 60, Athens 23

Adams-Friendship 40, Wautoma 29

Amery 53, Prescott 36

Aquinas 69, La Crosse Logan 26

Arrowhead 48, Muskego 25

Ashwaubenon 68, Sheboygan South 29

Assumption 38, Auburndale 35

Bangor 50, Necedah 33

Bemidji, Minn. 62, Superior 43

Bowler 41, Marion 28

Brookfield Academy 71, Saint Francis 13

Brookwood 52, New Lisbon 51

Bruce 68, Winter 43

Burlington 63, Elkhorn 31

Cashton 60, Wonewoc-Center 11

Cassville 49, Fennimore 45

Catholic Memorial 49, Waukesha North 28

Cedarburg 56, Homestead 42

Central Wisconsin Christian 46, Pardeeville 45

Chilton 54, New Holstein 34

Clayton 82, Shell Lake 19

D.C. Everest 33, Merrill 32

De Pere 68, Manitowoc 28

Dodgeville 48, River Valley 45

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Lake Holcombe 42

Eau Claire Memorial 51, Menomonie 47

Eau Claire North 53, River Falls 35

Fall River 63, Johnson Creek 28

Flambeau 68, Birchwood 22

Franklin 43, Racine Case 40

Germantown 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 35

Gilman 58, Spencer 39

Grantsburg 52, Unity 38

Greenfield 61, Brown Deer 36

Hamilton 50, Divine Savior 46

Hayward 49, Rice Lake 42

Hillsboro 54, Royall 42

Holmen 68, Sparta 34

Horicon 55, Deerfield 48

Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 55

Kettle Moraine 51, Mukwonago 40

Lake Country Lutheran 60, Hope Christian 24

Lakeland 76, Rhinelander 63

Living Word Lutheran 47, Kenosha Christian Life 23

Lourdes Academy 84, Princeton/Green Lake 34

Loyal 66, Neillsville 48

Marathon 55, Northland Lutheran 23

Markesan 62, Montello 42

Mauston 42, Westfield 21

McDonell Central 54, Fall Creek 25

Menomonee Falls 53, Brookfield Central 42

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 59, Milwaukee Hamilton 58

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 55, Milwaukee Marshall 20

Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 48

Milwaukee Madison 55, Milwaukee North 34

Milwaukee Riverside University 60, Milwaukee School of Languages 52

Milwaukee South 54, Obama SCTE 22

Monroe 55, Oregon 51

Mosinee 51, Medford 49

New Berlin West 56, Greendale 29

Newman Catholic 66, Pittsville 20

Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Bradford 29

Oakfield 70, Wayland Academy 9

Oconomowoc 46, Hartford 37

Osseo-Fairchild 84, Cadott 40

Owen-Withee 74, Granton 9

Pacelli 38, Manawa 35

Pius XI Catholic 65, Wauwatosa West 33

Platteville 65, Lancaster 62

Port Edwards 43, Gresham 29

Port Washington 49, Nicolet 39

Racine Horlick 61, Kenosha Tremper 57

Regis 64, Altoona 38

Rio 74, Madison Country Day 28

Sheboygan North 64, Pulaski 58

Shorewood 40, Cudahy 34

Slinger 68, West Bend East 25

Somerset 60, New Richmond 37

Stevens Point 63, Wausau West 57

Thorp 48, Stanley-Boyd 35

Tigerton 58, Rosholt 25

Tomah 62, La Crosse Central 44

Tri-County 58, Menominee Indian 38

Union Grove 81, Badger 59

University School of Milwaukee 53, Messmer 46

Waterford 51, Delavan-Darien 35

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Lodi 41

Waukesha South 54, Waukesha West 52

Wauwatosa East 48, Brookfield East 35

Webster 46, Frederic 42

West Allis Hale 71, West Allis Central 55

Whitnall 61, South Milwaukee 41

Williams Bay 53, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 46

Williams Bay Faith Christian 45, University Lake 32

Wilmot 62, Westosha Central 42

Wisconsin Dells 60, Nekoosa 39

Wisconsin Rapids 54, Wausau East 34

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 48, Shiocton 33

Hockey

PREP

BOYS

Antigo 4, Somerset 3

Arrowhead 8, Middleton 0

Ashland 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 0

Bay Port/Pulaski 6, Hancock, Mich. 3

Chippewa Falls 4, Mosinee 0

Eau Claire Memorial 5, Notre Dame 2

Edgewood 3, Madison West 0

Germantown 5, Greendale 0

Medford 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1

Oregon 7, Monroe 2

University School of Milwaukee 4, KM/Mukwonago 2

Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 2

Waupun 3, Oshkosh 2

GIRLS

Central Wisconsin 2, Hayward/Spooner 1

Hudson 6, Bay Area 0

Metro Lynx 3, Rock County 1

Onalaska 7, Northern Edge 0

Wrestling

PREP

ASHWAUBENON 42, SEYMOUR 33

132: Jeremiah Baranczyk S won by forfeit. 138: Dawson Dembroski A pinned Kyle Rettler 1:10. 145: Flynn Schneider S won by forfeit. 152: Thomas Peters S pinned Ben McVane 3:03. 160: Ethan Schuyler S pinned Jack Snyder 1:44. 170: Justin Krull S pinned Jordan Vandehei :41. 182: Brady Eick S dec. Torrence Heitzkey 6-0. 195: Tyler McVane A pinned Nick Sherman :57. 220: Daniel Cole A pinned Chris Gourd :09. 285: Katayen Gardner A won by forfeit. 106: Jack Stubb A won by forfeit. 113: Double forfeit 120: Noah Leisgang A pinned Megan Struble 1:32. 126: Fernando Coronado A won by forfeit.