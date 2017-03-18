Local stars hope to shine in LHSCA All-Star contest

The four Shreveport-Bossier City seniors who will play in Saturday’s Louisiana High School Coaches’ Association All-Star games have a singular purpose in mind for competing in the annual event – exposure.

Bossier’s Tyrese English, Woodlawn’s Telvin Thomas, Evangel’s Breonna Frierson and Southwood’s Jaiylan Brown are without scholarship offers on the table and the quartet wants to play at the next level. College scouts typically show up for the state’s top all-star contest, so performing well can have its rewards.

Sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission for a fifth consecutive year, the event will tip off Saturday at 1 p.m. with the girls’ contest in the BPCC gym. The boys will follow at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 cash for both games.

The West girls are coached by Evangel’s Meoka Young and Byrd’s Toni Martinez, while Korey Arnold and Kara Corken will coach the East. Fair Park boys coach Eddie Hamilton, who will move to Southwood next fall, was a late addition as an assistant coach for the West boys.

“They have a tremendous amount of talent over on the East with that 7-footer in Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette), but we like to cut down trees,” Hamilton joked. “We’re gonna go over there and try to win us a game.”

English missed the last few games of the Bearkats’ season, but he’s continued working out and he hopes to attract some attention.

“I feel appreciated that my coach thought enough of me to recommend me to play in this game,” English said. “I definitely want to play in college.”

English will play on the boys’ west team with LSU signee Brandon Rachal (Natchitoches Central), who is one of several competitors with their college futures locked up.

“It’s blessing from God and an honor,” Rachal said about competing in the game. “When, I was in 8th grade, I set goals that I wanted to achieve in high school and this was one of them. So for it to come true is amazing.”

Thomas led the Knights in scoring at 18 points per game and helped coach Kenny Sykes advance to the LHSAA Class 4A state semifinals.

“I’m looking forward to taking good shots and helping my team win,” Thomas said. “This will be the last game of my high school career, but I’m hoping to play somewhere next year.”

After battling each other in District 1-5A play for four years, Brown and Frierson will try to help the girls’ west team get past the east, which was supposed to be led by Baylor signee Cara Ursin of Destrehan, the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Bur Ursin was at the doctor with the flu and unable to attend according to West team coordinator and Cabrini coach Nancy Walsh.

“I’m excited to playing some of the other girls from around the state and seeing what they have to offer,” said Brown, who said she’s working with her AAU coach to find a college spot. “I’ve played against Barbe’s Koko Daniels and New Iberia’s Morgan Carrier in the past, so I’m familiar with them.”

Frierson provided a lot of in-the-paint punch for coach Meoka Young’s Lady Eagles, who advanced to the state playoffs, but lost in the quarterfinals. She said it was an honor to be selected.

“I plan to just have fun and make the best of the opportunity,” Frierson said. “I’m looking forward to playing against the Destrehan girl. I’m pretty sure I’ll be playing somewhere next year.”

A 3-point competition will be held Saturday during the All-Star contests. Competing in the girls’ division will be Captain Shreve’s Loniqua Johnson, Byrd’s Catherine Kirksey, Northlake Christian’s Haley Cole and Walker’s Breanna Zeringue. The boys’ shooters will be Shreve’s RJ Heard, Dutchtown’s Neil Caldwell, Barbe’s Brandon Duty and St. Thomas More’s Grant Bourque.

IF YOU GO

LHSCA All-Star games

When: 1 p.m. girls; 3 p.m. boys

Where: BPCC gym

Admission: $10 adults, $5 students; cash only