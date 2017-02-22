Local teams prep for the Section 1 basketball quarterfinals

As the Section 1 boys and girls high school basketball playoffs resume this week, nine local teams will take part in the quarterfinals, although only the Haldane girls team is favored to win its bracket.

But, as is often said: That’s why they play the games.

The action begins on Wednesday as the Class C tournament gets underway, followed by Class A action on Thursday and Class AA on Friday.

Winners earn a place in the Westchester County Center for semifinals games next week. For several local squads, that would require a bracket-breaking upset.

The Roy C. Ketcham boys team, coming off a blowout of its rival Arlington, faces a big challenge as it visits top-seeded Mount Vernon at 5 p.m. Friday.

Mount Vernon, which reached the Class AA section final last season, beat the Indians 72-52 in December. Nevertheless, No. 9 Ketcham insists it can win this postseason rematch, buoyed by the fact it played the Knights close in the first half.

“Our defense is what carries us and I think we’re gonna have to be physical with them,” Indians coach Mike Paino said. “We also can’t afford mistakes.”

The winner advances to face the New Rochelle/Fox Lane winner on March 3.

Fifth-seeded Our Lady of Lourdes visits No. 4 Saunders at 5 p.m. Thursday in a Class A boys quarterfinal. Should they advance, the Warriors would take on the Byram Hills/Harrison winner in the semifinals on March 1.

In the Class C boys tournament, No. 5 Haldane, the defending champion, visits fourth-seeded Hamilton at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner faces top-seeded Tuckahoe in a semifinal on March 1.

Seventh-seeded Pawling visits No. 2 North Salem at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, seeking a chance to face the Keio Academy/Solomon Schechter winner in the semifinals on March 1.

The Our Lady of Lourdes girls (19-2) are among the contenders in Class AA. The fourth-seeded Warriors host No. 12 Suffern at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner gets the winner of the Ossining/New Rochelle game in the semifinals on March 2.

The Ketcham girls (19-2) are seeded sixth in Class AA and will visit No. 3 Albertus Magnus at 6 p.m. Friday, seeking a chance to face the North Rockland/Ursuline winner in the semifinals on March 2.

Beacon, a 14th seed, pulled a 44-42 upset on No. 3 Hendrick Hudson in a Class A semifinal on Saturday. The Bulldogs next will face sixth-seeded Tappan Zee at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winner takes on Rye or Somers in the semifinals on March 2.

In Class C, top-seeded Haldane awaits the winner of the No. 4 Pawling vs. No. 5 Keio quarterfinal, which takes place 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinals will be held next Tuesday at the Westchester County Center.

