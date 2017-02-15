Locals inviting to 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

On Wednesday, the NFL released the full list of this year’s participants at the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The combine runs Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Of the athletes invited to the combine are two from IU (Dan Feeney, Devine Redding) and three from Notre Dame (Jarron Jones, DeShone Kizer and Isaac Rochell).

Krishawn Hogan of NAIA power Marian, and a Warren Central grad, also got invite, a rarity for NAIA-level players.

Also invited, is standout center Jon Toth of Kentucky, who graduated from Brebeuf Jesuit.

No players from Purdue or Ball State were invited.

INDIANA

Dan Feeney, OG

Analysis via NFL.com:

Four-year starter and two-time team captain, Feeney has been the consistent anchor along an Indiana offensive line that helped to produce NFL running backs Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard. Feeney is a quality zone blocker with an ability to pull and lead the charge, but he might lack the play strength to become a reliable base blocker. His intelligence and ability to operate in space and protect the quarterback could make him an early starter with a ceiling of above-average NFL guard or center.

Devine Redding, RB

Overview via NFL.com:

Devine’s father, Desmond, played football at Fresno City College before a knee injury ended his career. He helped his son become a solid high school back at vaunted Glenville High School, but Indiana was his only scholarship offer through most of the recruiting process. The Hoosiers got a good back in Redding, who was the first back since Vaughn Dunbar in 1990-91 to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2016 (253-1,122, seven TDs rushing; 27-146, two TDs receiving), one season after reaching four digits in rushing as a sophomore (226-1,012, nine TDs rushing; 12-85 receiving). In his first season with the program, he played in 10 games (29-118, one TD).

NOTRE DAME

Jarron Jones, DT

Analysis via NFL.com:

Elite size, length and athleticism make Jones an intriguing early round prospect, but history of injuries and concerns over his football character could cause him to fall somewhat. Might have been miscast along the Irish defensive front as his playing style and body type appear to be much more suited further away from the nose spot. Jones’ flashes will be tempting, but his lack of production and even snap count should be an immediate red flag along with the “proceed with caution” whispers coming from inside the program. If he can find consistent motivation, Jones could become a very good NFL starter in any defensive scheme. A true boom-or-bust prospect.

DeShone Kizer, QB

Analysis via NFL.com:

The comparison to Steve McNair could raise eyebrows, but that is based primarily on size, mobility and arm strength. The aforementioned traits often land a quarterback in the first round, but Kizer’s second-half drop in production combined with inconsistent decision-making and accuracy should be a speed bump for teams ready to jump in head-first on the traits. Kizer has the ability to become a quality starter, but has to improve his ball placement and field vision first.

Isaac Rochell, DT

Analysis via NFL.com:

Lunch-pail player from a blue-collar background whose effort and motor will make him a favorite of coaches he plays for. What Rochell offers in effort, he lacks as a skilled pass rusher, and his inability to get after the quarterback will create a difficult challenge for him. While his best fit might be a 3-4 defensive end, he could be viewed as rotational defensive lineman with little to no third-down value. Rochell has third-day draft value with eventual starter potential if he can sharpen his pass-rush tools.

MARIAN

Krishawn Hogan, WR (Warren Central)

Overview via NFL.com:

Hogan was barely a blip on the recruiting radar coming out of Warren Central High School, but he had more catches and yards in his freshman season at Walsh University (32,393) than he did as a high school senior (20-216). Hogan then transferred to Marian, where he exploded on the NAIA scene with 82 receptions for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned the first of three first-team Mideast League honors that year, repeating the feat in 2015 (101-1,824, 16 TD receiving; 39-130, 15 TD rushing). The American Football Coaches Association named him a first-team All-American in his senior year (80-1,435 yards, 15 TD receiving; 23-43, 10 TD rushing; pass TD); he was also his conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Also invited

Jon Toth C, Kentucky (Brebeuf Jesuit)

Analysis via NFL.com: