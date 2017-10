There was little movement in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings, with Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) the only newcomer at No. 24.

The top 22 teams stayed put, with Reagan (San Antonio) remaining as the No. 1 team.

Minooka (Ill.) moved up two spots to No. 23, while Olathe (Kan.) Northwest dropped a spot to No. 25.

Dawson (Pearland, Texas) is the only team to fall from the rankings.