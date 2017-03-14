Longtime athletic director Chuck Nurek receives MHSAA award

Chuck Nurek is the 2017 recipient of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Charles E. Forsythe Award, the organization announced today in a news release.

The longtime Auburn Hills Avondale athletic administrator dedicated much of his career to the training and educating of athletic directors and coaches that continue to impact schools and communities across Michigan.

The annual award is in its 40th year and named after former MHSAA Executive Director Charles E. Forsythe, the MHSAA’s first full-time and longest-serving chief executive. Forsythe Award recipients are selected each year by the MHSAA Representative Council, based on an individual’s outstanding contributions to the interscholastic athletics community.

Nurek will receive his honor during the break after the first quarter of the MHSAA Class A boys basketball final on March 25 at the Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State.

Nurek served as athletic director at Auburn Hills Avondale High School from 1978-1999 after previously serving as assistant athletic administrator beginning in 1968. In addition to his leadership at that school – Avondale named its fieldhouse after him in 2012 – Nurek also was active in county and league leadership and statewide as part of the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA).

“Chuck Nurek has dedicated decades to educational athletics and particularly to the training of those who in turn lead our programs in their daily pursuits,” MHSAA Executive Director John E. ‘Jack’ Roberts said in written statement. “He has impacted multiple generations of school leaders in our state, both through his assistance in building up our coaches education and then his work in making the MIAAA conference one of the most valuable teaching tools of its kind.”

Nurek’s favorite memory?

“Just being able to work with all the great people over the years … whether it be the leaders in Oakland County or leaders at the MIAAA,” Nurek said. “And especially just the outstanding people on the conference committee, putting together one of the best conferences in the country.”