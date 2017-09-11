Longtime Bartlesville (Okla.) football coach resigns two weeks into season

John McKee, the longtime Bartlesville (Okla.) football coach, resigned his post as coach and teacher at the school suddenly on Friday just hours before the team’s third game of the season.

McKee released a six paragraph resignation statement Friday, just three days after he was suspended as part of a “personal matter.” As reported by the Tulsa World, McKee did not explicitly provide more information about his departure, though his statement did provide the following paragraph of coded language:

“I have identified some personal challenges that I need to meet head on, and I will use this time away to work on becoming a better person, husband, father, teacher and coach.”

McKee finished his Bartlesville career with a 33-31 record as a head coach, though he served as the school’s defensive coordinator for four years before ascending to the head coaching position.

The school announced that defensive coordinator Kyle Ppool would take over for McKee for the remainder of the season. While McKee offered an indication that he hoped to return to coaching and teching in the future, his decision to leave Bartlesville likely rules out a return to the school where he was in the midst of his 11th season.