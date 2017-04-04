Longtime Bolivar football coach, Hall-of-Famer dies

The man who coached the Bolivar Liberators for 35 years has died.

Doug Potts, 79, died Tuesday. He coached the Bolivar High School football team from 1966 to 2000 and compiled an all-time win/loss record of 213-132-2.

Potts was named the Missouri State Football Coach of the Year in 1992 and was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1994. Potts graduated from Neosho High School, served four years in the U.S. Navy, and went on to be a four-time football letterman at Pittsburg State University.

Potts continued to work in sports long after he retired from coaching in 2000. He became president of the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He later served on the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees.

Potts’ arrangements are being handled by Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.