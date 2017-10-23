Longtime Bronx Science (N.Y.) track coach fired for making 'rapist' joke in pep talk

A longtime New York City coach has been fired for a poorly conceived joke used during a practice.

As reported by the New York Daily News, Bronx Science track and cross country coach Ken Miller was fired in September after telling his female runners to, “run like a rapist was chasing them,” during a pre-race talk before an early season meet.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Miller told the Daily News. “I told them to run like a rapist was chasing them. But I should’ve said to run like a bear was chasing them.

“It was so stupid.”

Miller helped start the girls track program at the school in the 1970s and, though retired, was coaching as an hourly employee. No longer.

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously,” New York Education Department spokesman Michael Aciman told the Daily News. “Mr. Miller’s behavior was inappropriate and offensive.”