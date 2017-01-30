Longtime Cathedral volleyball coach Jean Kesterson retires

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 10.0px Arial}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 10.0px Arial; color: #323333}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font-kerning: none; background-color: #fafafa}span.s3 {font-kerning: none; color: #323333}

For the first time in 27 seasons, Cathedral’s volleyball program will be led by someone other than Jean Kesterson.

Cathedral announced Kesterson’s retirement Monday morning. She told the program’s families and players of her decision during the team’s banquet Sunday.

“God has plans for me to do different things and go on adventures while I’m still healthy,” Kesterson said. “I know our program will be successful because of the kids and families we have here. It’s time.”

Kesterson’s legacy at Cathedral is lengthy. She led the Irish to a national title in 2015 and eight state titles. She coached four Indiana Gatorade Players of the Year and 17 All-Americans.

“We have good kids in the program. We’re not going to go away,” she said. “We’re still going to be a force in the state, but with some young blood out there with a young arm that can hit.”

When Kesterson told Cathedral athletic director Doug Seagrave of her decision, he jokingly said he was “not accepting any notion of her retirement.”

“Obviously there’s a time that comes for all these great coaches, but with Jean you think, ‘That’s our volleyball coach. Next year, that’ll be our volleyball coach and we’re going to compete for another state championship,’” he said.

The impact Kesterson left on the program goes far beyond the volleyball court.

“She was really focused on making me a better person, along with all the people she coached,” said Megan Sloan, a member of Cathedral’s national title team and an All-American. “Not just on the court, but her goal was to make us better all-around people.”

There hasn’t been a formalized plan implemented to hire Kesterson’s replacement, but she will be involved in the selection process.

“You want to a knowledgeable person helping you in that regard and there’s nobody more knowledgeable than Jean,” Seagrave said.

Kesterson, who will continue as the chairperson of the Business Education Department, has a number of qualities she is looking for in her successor.

“Kids come first,” she said. “Check the ego at the door. Make these kids not just better volleyball players but better people.”

Follow IndyStar high school sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter at @MVanTryon.