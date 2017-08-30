Longtime Clear Creek (Texas) football and track coach dies in Hurricane Harvey aftermath

The longtime football and track and field coach at a Houston-area high school has been confirmed among the dead from Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath across the Southeast Texas coast.

Ruben Jordan, the longtime two-sport coach at Clear Creek High School, was identified by the Friendswood Police Department on Wednesday, days after heavy rains from Harvey precipitated massive flooding across the region. Friendswood Police refused to comment on the conditions that led to Jordan’s death, though they did confirm he died in the floods.

As reported by the Chronicle, Jordan was the head track coach at Clear Creek for 18 years, and spent a total of 34 years in coaching before retiring following the 2016-17 school year. In addition to track and field, the former high school teammate of Earl Campbell was also a longtime assistant football coach, though he never served as the head of a program.

The Jordan family confirmed Ruben’s death in a post to the Clear Creek student newspaper, the HiLife. While asking for privacy, the family also went out of its way to thank the Clear Creek community.

“Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation and thanks for the effort, support and prayers we received while trying to locate him. At this time we ask for your continued support, prayers and respect as we grieve and work towards making arrangements to lay him to rest. Words can’t begin to explain how grateful we are to be a part of such a strong, supportive and loving network of friends and family.”

The family plans to prepare for his burial in the days ahead, though any scheduled action is sure to be significantly delayed by the ongoing recovery from the floods.