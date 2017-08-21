Longtime football coach explains why football is important

TexasHSFootball.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

I have coached this great game of football for over 20 years now, so I feel confident in telling you that football is the greatest team sport out there. Football and life mirror each other in many, many ways. So many lessons can be learned by playing football that can help young men to become better fathers, husbands, bosses, and leaders. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Lesson No. 1: Coming together for common goal

A football team is generally comprised of players from very diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. They come in many shapes and sizes. To become a successful team, these players of differing backgrounds must all come together and play with and for each other putting aside their personal beliefs all in the name of one common goal. To be successful in business, these same qualities must be met to be a part of a successful organization.

MORE FROM TEXAS: Visit TexasHSFootball.com

The group that works together and with each other the best typically becomes the most successful in whatever field of work they are in working towards whatever goal that organization has.

Lesson No. 2: Dealing with adversity

Young people struggle to deal with adversity, and football helps to teach young people how to not only deal with adversity, but how to overcome it.

Adversity strikes quite often for a football team and for individual members almost daily. If a player gets knocked down in a game and gets beat for a touchdown, that’s adversity. How that young man handles that situation will determine how he will play for the rest of that game. If he can learn from it, let it go, and move on he will be just fine. If that same young man finds himself ten years down the road dealing with the adversity of losing a job, that’s real life adversity. If he answers that adversity positively and moves on, learns from it, and lets it go he will be just fine.

Conversely, if that same player never learns from adversity and feels sorry for himself dwelling on it for far too long, he will never learn those skills necessary to pick himself up and get moving after a loss of a job when he’s older.

For the full list, visit TexasHSFootball.com

Follow TexasHSFootball.com on Twitter: @texashsfootball