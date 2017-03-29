Longtime Glendale basketball coach set to retire

Glendale stands to lose a fixture on the sideline at Falcon Court.

The Falcons have a saying that, “the flock is family,” and no one quite embodies the phrase like girls basketball coach Renee Temple. She confirmed her plan to retire from coaching at Glendale on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve coached 33 years for Springfield Public Schools, 26 of them at Glendale. It was a difficult decision, but one that I feel peace about,” Temple said in an email to the News-Leader.

Temple spent 26 years at her high school alma mater. The girls basketball team went undefeated through the regular season and finished 26-1. In 1983, Temple helped Glendale advance to the Class 4A state championship game and finish 26-5. She still holds records for single game, season and career assists at Glendale.

Temple went on to play for the Missouri State Lady Bears and joined her high school coach Jeanne Calhoun’s staff as an assistant coach upon graduation. She also taught and coached at Pershing Middle School while serving as an assistant under Nyla Milleson at Glendale and then Shelly Jones at Parkview.

Temple coached Glendale from 2005 through the end of the 2016-2017 season, compiling a career record of 138-168.

Above all, Temple came off as a coach who cared more about using basketball to mentor young women than wins and losses. Springfield Public Schools athletic director Randy Stange said he was sad to learn of Temple’s plan to retire from coaching, but happy for her at the same time.

“I wish Coach Temple all the best and appreciate her service to SPS. It’s one of those things. I wish her all the best and want the best for her,” Stange said. “She’s a really good person.”

Glendale’s best season with Temple came in 2011-2012, when the Falcons went 22-4 and 9-0 in Ozark Conference play to win the conference championship.

Temple said she has not decided whether or not she will also retire from teaching physical education at Glendale.