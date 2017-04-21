Longtime S.C. soccer suspended after 'life lessons' speech submits his resignation

A legendary soccer coach in South Carolina has stepped down after his controversial suspension.

More than two months after being suspended following a speech he gave to two students in a classroom, Brookland-Cayce (Cayce, S.C.) boys soccer coach Kevin Heise resigned on Wednesday.

“I have resigned to pursue other opportunities,” the longtime coach wrote Friday morning in a text message to a reporter at The State.

According to The State, Heise has been on administrative leave since Feb. 10 for a classroom incident in which he gave an impassioned speech to a pair of students that was recorded by another student. During the speech, Heise reportedly also made comments about Brookland-Cayce athletic director and football coach Rusty Charpia.

Last month, per The State, nearly 200 people came out wearing “I Support Heise” stickers at a school board meeting and over 2,100 signatures were signed on a change.org petition that called for Heise to be reinstated.

Heise is among the winningest coaches in state history, amassing 454 wins since taking over the Bearcats’ program in 1991. His teams made it to the playoffs in 23 consecutive seasons, and his teams have won three lower state championships and 15 region titles.

Robby Setzler, Heise’s brother-in-law, has been the interim coach in his absence. The fourth-ranked Bearcats are 16-5 and leading Region 5-3A with a 6-0 record.