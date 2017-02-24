Longtime Tenn. all-female prep school athletic director arrested in prostitution sting

Girls Preparatory School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) athletic director Stacey Hill was arrested Wednesday in an undercover prostitution sting in nearby Dalton, Ga.

According to police, Hill answered an online ad and agreed to meet an undercover officer who was posing as a prostitute. He was arrested, along with seven others, and charged with pandering, which is a misdemeanor.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Hill has been at GPS, an all-female college prep school, for decades.

The school released a statement Thursday on the matter, saying Hill had been temporarily relieved of his duties.

The GPS administration has recently become aware of misdemeanor charges that have been brought by the Dalton Police Department against Athletic Director Stacey Hill. We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the incident that has been reported. Per school policy in matters such as this, Mr. Hill has been temporarily relieved of his duties, both on campus and off. At the present time, this is a legal matter between Mr. Hill and the Dalton, GA authorities, and it would not be appropriate for GPS to comment further.

WTVC reports that Hill has been released on $2,000 bond.