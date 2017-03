Lonnie Walker finished with 35 points — two shy of his career high — to lead Reading (Pa.) into the PIAA Class 6A state final.

Along the way to those 35, Walker — a Miami signee who is a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand Classic all-American — had some pretty moves, as captured by Overtime.

Here are two of them: a dunk and a pretty spin move on a drive.

Reading faces Pine-Richland — a 65-60 winner over Carlisle — in the state final this weekend.