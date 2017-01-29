Lonnie Walker honored for Jordan Brand Classic choice, nearing school record

Lonnie Walker had one celebration Saturday night and another is likely coming Monday.

Walker, a Miami signee, was honored as the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to his school, Reading High (Pa.), to present the school with a banner to mark his selection to the April 14 game in Brooklyn.

Walker scored 20 points in Reading’s 82-65 victory against Boys Latin (Baltimore) in the Berks County Shootout. That gave him 1,559 career points, just 22 shy of former UConn and NBA star Donyell Marshall’s school record.

Walker seems likely to hit the record Monday against Exeter (Pa.). Reading High has been selling out its road games as fans are eager to see Walker, a 6-4 shooting guard who is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN100.

“I’m just playing my game, not trying to force things,” he told The Reading Eagle. “Points are points. If I just stay consistent, which I have been doing these past few games, it’ll come to me. …

“I can’t let (the crowds) get to my head. I’ve still gotta play my game. I want to win, that’s all I want.”