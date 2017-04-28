Looking at the top five ALL-USA baseball Player of the Year candidates

shares
By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | April 28, 2017
There’s a lot of high school baseball to be played, but these five players have put themselves in contention to be the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year:
<p><strong>School:</strong><strong> </strong>Huntington Beach, Calif.<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RHP/C<br /> UCLA signee is 7-0 with a 0.85 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 41 innings pitched for the Oilers, who are No. 7 in the Super 25 baseball rankings. He is batting .408 with 28 RBI, seven doubles and nine home runs.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Matt Masin, Orange County Register</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Sage Hill (Newport Beach, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>LHP/C<br /> Sophomore is 6-0 with four no-hitters and an ERA of 0.45 and 77 strikeouts through 46.2 innings. He’s also hitting .395 through 44 at-bats.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Sage Hill baseball</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Shawnee, Okla.<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> SS/RHP<br /> Oklahoma State signee is hitting .545 with 69 RBI and 11 homers in 101 at-bats for the Wolves, who are the top team in the Super 25 baseball rankings. On the mound, he’s 9-0 with 0.95 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 44.1 innings.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Shawnee Baseball</p>
