Looking for your high school game? It might be streaming on Facebook

Facebook has been getting into the live sports game, broadcasting recent UEFA Champions League matches. Now it’s getting into the football game, starting with grassroots high school games.

As reported by Ad Week, Facebook has come to a last minute broadcast agreement to stream a slate of 17 high school football games through the ASBN Network.

Among the games streamed on the Watch on Facebook platform are Northern California rivals Bishop O’Dowd and USA TODAY Super 25 No. 18 De La Salle facing off and Las Vegas power No. 11 Bishop Gorman facing off with No. 3 South Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas.

Based on past precedent, Facebook will likely determine whether to forge forward with high school streaming rights based on early viewership and local market penetration.

For now, this initial foray is a bold step forward for Facebook and high school sports as digital streaming moves on to a major platform in an official, programmatic way.