Looks like DePaul is pulling out all the stops to lure Brian Bowen

Brian Bowen is one of the nation’s top rated remaining uncommitted basketball recruits. The Class of 2017 five-star La Lumiere small forward is a consensus top-20 national recruit, and most expect him to choose between Michigan State, Creighton and Arizona, with Texas and N.C. State also possibilities.

Not on that short list — mostly critics input, not Bowen’s — is DePaul, Chicago’s Big East institution at which coach Dave Leitao may be facing intense pressure in the upcoming 2017-18 season. As a result Leitao is making moves, and they all seem to point to a targeted effort to land Bowen.

First, Leitao hired La Lumiere head coach Shane Heirman as a new DePaul assistant coach. Heirman spent three seasons with the Lakers, leading them to back-to-back appearances in the championship game at the DICK’S Nationals tournament and a victory and USA TODAY Super 25 title in 2016-17.

Now, FanRag Sports’ Jon Rothstein is reporting that Leitao is also trying to lure Bowen’s AAU coach, Tim Anderson. The head of the Nike-affiliated Mean Streets program, Anderson is based in Chicago (like Mean Streets), and would provide a pipeline that goes beyond an initial entry to Bowen.

17u MeanStreets coaching staff preparing for the challenge Nike Peach Jam South Carolina. #Nike #nikebasketball #3rd👁 #MeanStreetsBasketball A post shared by Charles Johnson (@thirdeyevideo) on Jul 3, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

Still, the possibility of DePaul hiring both of Bowen’s most notable coaches in the span of a week would be … interesting.

Will it be enough to land Bowen? Who knows. It certainly seems like it would give him something to think about at the very least.