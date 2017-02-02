Lorbeck signs with NIU | Signing Day Notes

SUAMICO – Matt Lorbeck saw his name attached to a number of accolades and awards in recent months.

The Bay Port senior was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s defensive player of the year and was the only player in the state to be named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Today football team.

But those achievement pale in comparison to how it felt for Lorbeck to look at his name Wednesday after signing his national letter of intent with the Northern Illinois University football team.

Lorbeck became the third Bay Port football player in as many years to sign a letter of intent with a NCAA Division I-Football Bowl Subdivision program, joining current University of Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen in that regard.

“It means a lot,” Lorbeck said. “That’s an elite company I think here at Bay Port and says a lot about (Coach Gary Westerman) and the players we have.”

Lorbeck totaled 119 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks as the Fox River Classic Conference defensive player of the year.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder verbally committed to Northern Illinois in June and is projected to play as a standup defensive end in the Huskies’ system after playing linebacker in high school.

“His tireless pursuit of the football, it was evident throughout the season,” Westerman said. “He’s an excellent blitzer and chases the football really well, which showed his speed an athleticism. I think those things really stuck out in terms of him being an explosive football player.”

Hansen’s decision pays off: Jake Hansen didn’t expect to have the opportunity to play college football.

In fact, there was a time when the Bay Port senior never planned on playing football at all.

“I didn’t play flag football or Pop Warner or any of that,” Hansen said. “I didn’t starting playing football until sophomore year.”

That’s why Hansen was still a bit surprised when he found himself on Wednesday signing a letter of intent with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which is a NCAA Division II program.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder was persuaded to play football at Bay Port during his freshman year on the track and field team.

Hansen filled some big shoes as a senior by earning a starting position at offensive tackle to help replace Cole Van Lanen last season. He earned honorable mention all-FRCC accolades and garnered attention from several college programs due to his strong play.

“I didn’t think it could happen,” Hansen said. “Then, bam, I started getting offers and looks. It just sort of happened out of nowhere.”

Gossen next in line at Mankato: De Pere senior Jared Gossen joked Wednesday he was much lighter when his football dreams began.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder can still remember vividly the lengths his mother, Brenda, would go to help him achieve them.

That included making the trip to Reedsville to get a jumpstart on tackle football in sixth grade when tackle football wasn’t available for his age in De Pere at the time.

Gossen wasn’t to be deterred last year, either, when he hit a bump in the road in the first game of the season by tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Despite missing most of the season with the injury, Gossen returned to earn second-team all-FRCC honors as an offensive lineman and will get the opportunity to play college football after signing a letter of intent with Minnesota State-Mankato.

Gossen will join an offensive line at the college that includes De Pere alum Evan Heim.

“We knew he would be a steal for whoever got him,” De Pere football coach Chad Michalkiewicz said of Gossen. “I still feel like his capabilities are at that (D1) FCS level, so for Mankato to get him in Division II, I think they’re getting a heck of a football player.”

More football signings: Green Bay Preble senior Coy Wanner signed his acceptance form to the University of Wisconsin and will be joining the football program there after committing as a preferred walk-on last month.

Ashwaubenon senior quarterback Ryan Johnson will be signing his letter of intent with Northern Michigan University (DII).

Upper Iowa University (DII) had a pair of local products in its recruiting class with Shawano receiver Dylan Sumnicht and Seymour defensive lineman Ryan Peterson.

Green Bay Southwest senior Alijah Laviolette will be signing a letter of intent with North Dakota State College of Science, which is a junior college in Fargo, N.D.

Gibraltar senior lineman Tyler Kropuenske signed with Minnesota-Crookston (DII), becoming what is believed to be the first football player from the high school to sign to a football scholarship.

Soccer signings: Sturgeon Bay’s Rebecca Osborne, Green Bay Notre Dame’s Emma Riedi and Pulaski’s Brooke Schauer all have or will be signing letters of intent with NCAA Division II women’s soccer programs.

Osborne (Northern Michigan) and Riedi (Bemidji State) are both goalies. Schauer (Michigan Tech), was a first-team all-FRCC midfielder last year.

