Los Alamitos (Calif.) sits atop Super 25 softball rankings

With many teams finished for the season, there was just one change in the top 10 behind leader Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings | Los Alamitos coach Rob Weil named ALL-USA Coach of the Year

Last week’s No. 8 team, Oshkosh (Wis.) North, dropped out in favor of new No. 14 Kaukauna (Wis.), who defeated the Spartans in the Wisconsin state quarterfinals last week. The Galloping Ghosts then beat Stevens Point and Wilmot to claim the state championship.

In the only other action among the first 15 teams, No. 3 Oak Park-River Forest (Ill.) wrapped up its season with Chardonnay Harris’ three-hitter (16 strikeouts) in the Illinois state 4A final, while No. 7 Crown Point (Ind.) rolled to the Indiana state 4A title behind Alexis Holloway’s 66 strikeouts over six straight victories.

No. 17 Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.) returned to the poll for the first time since week 3 of the rankings — March 30 — after winning its third straight Non-Public School A title and defeating Lodi Immaculate in the inaugural New Jersey Tournament of Champions. Madisonville-North Hopkins (Ky.) also joined the ranking at No. 24, just ahead of the Male (Louisville) team it beat, 5-3, on Saturday for the Kentucky state championship.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.