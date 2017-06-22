Los Alamitos (Calif.) finishes No. 1 in Super 25 softball rankings

Los Alamitos (Calif.) started at No. 1 and now finishes at No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Super 25 softball rankings.

In between, the Griffins dropped into the Top 10 but reclaimed the top spot two weeks ago after winning the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division I championship game by beating No. 1 Norco, 3-1, to avenge a loss earlier this season.

Los Alamitos, led by ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year Rob Weil, finished 28-3 on the year but avenged each of those losses.

Norco, whose only loss was to Los Alamitos in a 33-1 season, finished No. 2, behind the pitching of American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Player of the Year Taylor Dockins.

Oak-Park-River Forest (Ill.) won its second consecutive Class 4A state championship and finished No. 3 in the Super 25. Woodinville (Wash.) went 26-0 and won the state 4A title. Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) won its sixth consecutive state title and capped a perfect season (27-0) and is No. 5.

Newcomers to the final poll are state titlists No. 15 Dakota (Mich.), No. 16 North Medford (Ore.), No. 17 Shawnee Heights (Kan.), No. 24 Keller (Texas) and No. 25 Hamilton (Ariz.).

New Jersey’s Donovan Catholic, Maryland’s Leonardtown, Kentucky’s Male, Arizona’s Pinnacle and California’s Stockdale — dropped out this week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.