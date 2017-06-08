Los Alamitos (Calif.) takes over No. 1 in Super 25 softball rankings

For the first time since the initial rankings of the season, Los Alamitos (Calif.) is at No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25.

Los Alamitos (28-3) won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division I championship game by beating No. 1 Norco, 3-1, to avenge a loss earlier this season.

On the way to the title, the Griffins also beat Santiago, 4-1, and Orange Lutheran, 1-0.

The loss snapped a stretch during which Norco (33-1) had won 44 of its last 45 games. The team has been ranked No. 1 for the last 10 weeks and now dropped to No. 2.

Oak Park-River Forest (35-1) moved up to third after winning its 14th straight game to reach the Illinois state 4A semifinals, while No. 4 Woodinville from Washington (26-0) and No. 5 Bishop O’Connell from Virginia (27-0) previously won state titles.

Indiana’s Crown Point (29-2), Wisconsin’s Oshkosh North (27-3) and previously unranked Egg Harbor New Jersey (23-0) and Hurricane from West Virginia (36-1) surged into spots No. 7 to 10 in the rankings. Egg Harbor won its first New Jersey state championship, while Hurricane captured its third consecutive West Virginia crown.

Lakewood (Ohio) and North Davidson (N.C.) enter the rankings at Nos. 21 and 22, respectively.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.