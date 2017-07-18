Los Angeles-area Village Christian cancels football season weeks before kickoff. Was it a self-fulfilling prophecy?

Los Angeles area program Village Christian won’t be a football program at all in 2017, following the school’s decision to cancel the season due to dwindling numbers of varsity athletes.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Village Christian opted Monday to cancel the team’s forthcoming season amidst a sharp decrease in the number of players slated to participate. The Times’ Eric Sondheimer reported the school had notified expected players there was a possibility the season would be canceled weeks ago, in some cases precipitating a pre-emptive transfer to another program.

In fact, the transfers have been so significant and notable that traditional SoCal power Encino Crespi already boasts five previous Village Christian players on its roster, including 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman Chris Love, whose highlights you see above.

The departure of such a chunk of players in one swoop raises a unique question: Did Village Christian precipitate its own season cancellation by giving its prospective student athletes so much advanced warning?

It’s obviously an unanswerable question. Still, it lingers in the backdrop for a program that might have been able to hold on for another season should 10 of its student athletes stuck around.

That particularly notable given the school’s purported interest in the sport among its eighth graders; per Sondheimer, there are more than 50 seventh and eighth graders at the school currently competing in middle school football, and the school fully plans on re-establishing the program in 2018, when many of those teens will arrive at the varsity level.

Of course, that all assumes many of those players won’t transfer to another program themselves for fear of another year without football at Village Christian.