Louisiana football coach who resigned filed lawsuit about toxic mold in school's fieldhouse

A Louisiana football coach who resigned Monday, just 11 days before the start of the 2017 season, did so after filing a lawsuit against his school district claiming that officials knew about a toxic mold problem inside the school’s field house but opted against fixing the issue.

As reported by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, now former Mandeville football coach Guy LeCompte filed a lawsuit against the St. Tammany Parish School Board days before resigning, claiming that the school board has consistently neglected warnings from LeCompte and others about the deplorable state of the school’s field house.

LeCompte’s lawsuit specifically cites the “presence of unknown toxic substances and safety hazards,” and that, “the field house has suffered with toxic mold infestation since 2011, or earlier, and that hundreds of students and employees have been affected by the poisons emanating from this sick building.”

11 days before start of regular season, @MandevilleFB coach Guy LeCompte resigns for "personal reasons." https://t.co/s5cbbaRhT0 #nolaprep — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) August 21, 2017

The impact the mold and toxins allegedly had on LeCompte were significant: The coach has claimed tremors, optical hemorrhages, headaches, nosebleeds, rashes and constant fatigue have all been a result of working extensively in the building.

While district officials told the Times-Picayune that the facility was tested multiple times, they have failed to provide the dates of any testing acts and did not provide the names of the three companies it allegedly contracted with to test for the presence of toxins.

Meanwhile, LeCompte told the New Orleans newspaper that he plans to remain as the school’s athletic director but stepped down after 11 seasons as the program’s head coach due to “personal reasons.”