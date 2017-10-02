Louisiana football player takes a knee during anthem, then father gets kicked out of game

A Louisiana high school football player paid a bizarre and indirect price for his personal protest during the national anthem when his father was ejected from the stands after the son decided to take a knee during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

As reported by Louisiana CBS affiliate KLFY, Berwick (La.) cornerback Keyon Singleton dropped to a knee during the national anthem before his team’s 49-15 victory against Episcopal. His father, Floyd Malveaux, approached the teen in the interim period between the playing of the anthem and the opening kickoff to tell him he was proud of him.

That moment inflamed tension in the stands, where other parents allegedly approached the elder Malveaux and verbally attacked him for his son’s actions.

“I was cursed out, told to get the ‘you know what’ outta here and go sit the ‘you know where’ down,” Malveaux told KLFY. “So of course I’m not gonna take anyone talking to me like that and so it becomes a verbal altercation between the two of us. However, when the police arrived I was told that I needed to leave, but not the other parent.”

Despite the result for Malveaux, the father made it clear he was more than willing to miss the game in the name of defending his son’s honor, and the honor of his actions.