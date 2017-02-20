Louisiana girls basketball playoff game ends 100-5

A Louisiana first-round girls basketball playoff game ended with a score of 100-5, The Advocate reported.

Red River (Coushatta) beat General Trass (Lake Providence) by that margin in a matchup of the No. 5 and No. 28 seeds in the 32-team bracket in Class 2A. Trass went 0-16 in the regular season.

The Advocate notes that Trass lost games this season by margins of 68-6, 69-3, 63-4 and 57-8

The new playoff format involved Louisiana moving into select and non-select brackets with 12 state champions to be crowned, rather than seven in years past.

Not all the brackets are filled, however. Vision Academy (Monroe) is a No. 3 seed in Division V despite a 0-17 record.

Lopsided scores are not specific to Louisiana. This season has seen a 101-8 game in Tennessee, an 84-2 game in Texas and others.