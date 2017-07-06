Louisiana RB A.J. Carter reverse-flips commitment back to UCLA from LSU

If you’re prone to whiplash, please stop following the recruiting of Louisiana running back A.J. Carter. His moves in the past two weeks alone are enough to cause some damage.

Carter is a three-star prospect from Many (La.) High. As noted by our Gannett partners at the Shreveport Times, he originally committed to UCLA in late April to some fanfare. Then, after LSU’s Elite Camp in late June, Carter flipped his commitment to his home state Tigers on June 26.

That move set of celebrations among his classmates, friends and family, but it apparently left the 6-foot, 220-pound back feeling unsettled. A lot of soul search and nine days later Carter felt he couldn’t be true to himself by remaining committed to LSU and reversed field, right back where he had been.

Making matters more confusing was Carter’s social media traffic on Wednesday.

First, he decommitted from LSU, then committed back to UCLA half-an-hour thereafter. It wasn’t a clean one-shot commitment flip; there were two separate notes, and Carter went into rare clarity about his decision in his recommitment tweet to UCLA, specifically citing his friends and family’s wishes as committing to LSU for “wrong reasons.”

For now. Carter feels like a safe bet to UCLA, even if his eventual signing day is months away. Given how much activity he’s sparked over the past two weeks, maybe even “forever committing to The University of California Los Angeles” isn’t entirely a safe bet when it comes to a bruising back who ran for more than 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns on nearly 225 attempts as a junior.