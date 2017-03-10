Louisiana semifinal finishes with record low 33-32 final, despite OT period

Brother Martin whips Holy Cross to win Catholic League basketball title https://t.co/4poWYX4a2z pic.twitter.com/kjEILA7yJb — SportsNOLA Prep (@SportsNOLAPrep) February 18, 2017

A Louisiana state semifinal basketball game finished with a record low point total despite the game requiring an extra period.

As reported by Nola.com, Brother Martin’s 33-32 victory against St. Augustine in a LHSAA Division I semifinal set a new state record for fewest combined points in a boys state tournament game; the previous low was three points higher, dating all the way back to 1981.

As noted by the Times Picayune’s Jim Derry, the final result masked a brutal shooting evening for the victorious side:

Brother Martin (26-7) shot 22.5 percent (9-for-40), with all Crusaders other than Vejon Wallis shooting 2-for-28 or 7.1 percent. St. Augustine was much better at 38.2 percent, but a questionable choice of defense in overtime cost them a chance to advance.

Freshman Davonn Moore eventually hit two free throws to force overtime, and Wallis hit one of two free throws at the end of the extra period to earn the victory.

Whether Brother Martin can mount a more striking offense for a state title game remains to be seen. At least one thing is certain: the Crusaders certainly have a strong enough defense to shut down anything thrown at them.