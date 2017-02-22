La. basketball team drops playoffs after massive disqualifications following in-game brawl

A Louisiana basketball team has been forced to drop out of the high school playoffs following mass player disqualifications after an in-game brawl just before the end of the regular season meant they didn’t have enough players to compete adequately.

Central Lafourche High School had appealed a Louisiana High School Athletic Association ruling from a halftime altercation during the Trojans’ District 7-5A game at East St. John. According to the Advocate, the full rosters in the game for both teams were deemed ineligible for the first round of the playoffs after they were all included on forms that were submitted to the LHSAA.

The game was ruled a double-forfeit by the LHSAA, but it still left both teams in position to be in the playoffs. However, all players listed in the scorebook for both teams were disqualified for the first round of the playoffs because they were included on the disqualification form the schools submitted.

Central Lafourche officials testified that their players acted in self defense, though that claim was eventually rejected by the LHSAA appeals panel.

The disqualification brought Central Lafourche’s previously promising season to a surprising close; at 20-8, Central Lafourche was slated as the No. 13 seed before being forced out of the playoffs.