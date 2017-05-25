Louisiana teen with rare disease scores touchdown in spring football game

A Louisiana teen battling a rare disease lived out a dream during his high school’s spring football game last week.

As NOLA.com reported, 18-year-old rising senior Cameron Steib has been a member of the E.D. White Catholic (Thibodaux, La.) football community even before he became a student at the school this year.

He got his chance to score the first touchdown in the school’s spring scrimmage against Thibodaux.

Steib, the team’s assistant manager the past four years and a rising senior, has Leigh’s Disease, a rare disorder that can lead to the degeneration of the central nervous system. The disease makes it difficult for him to walk, much less run 30 yards for a touchdown.

It was no problem in the spring game, though.

“A lot of (children with the disease) don’t live past the age of 8,” his mother, Julie Steib, told NOLA.com. “He’s a miracle.”

You can see another video of the feat below.

Julie Steib added to NOLA.com that E.D. White coach Chris Bergeron and Cameron’s teammates always have gone above and beyond to make him feel a part of the team.

“They’re amazing,” she said. “They are so good to Cameron. He goes to every away game, he sits on the sideline, they gave him a jersey. Where they go, he goes.”