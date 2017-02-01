Louisville duo wavered but stayed in state

Two high school seniors from Louisville who found some new suitors late in the recruiting process ultimately stuck with their in-state commitments Wednesday.

Trinity offensive lineman Cole Spencer signed with Western Kentucky and Manual wide receiver Jaelin Carter signed with Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday during a busy national signing day in the Louisville area.

Spencer, a 6-foot-4 285-pounder, announced his commitment to WKU on Sunday and then received a scholarship offer from Purdue on Monday.

“It was a very stressful couple of days for me,” said Spencer, who said he made his final decision Tuesday night. “There was a lot of talking with my family and a lot of talking with teachers and coaches. I found the right place for me. … I grew up through my high school career wanting to play for Western Kentucky.”

Spencer helped lead Trinity to a 15-0 record and a Class 6-A state championship last season. He said he likely will redshirt next season at WKU.

Carter announced his commitment to EKU on Jan. 16 but said Cincinnati and Illinois began showing interest in recent days. He took an official visit to Cincinnati last weekend.

“It basically came down to if they were going to get another player or not, and they got the player,” Carter said. “I love the facilities at Eastern, and with their receiving corps I feel like I can come in and help them win an (Ohio Valley Conference) championship.”

A 6-foot-3 202-pounder, Carter had 42 receptions for 631 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Here’s a list of the other Louisville-area athletes who signed Wednesday or plan to sign later this week. All are football players unless otherwise noted:

* Ballard: Jaylon Carr (Kentucky Wesleyan), Walter Chambers (William Penn), Jordan Gunter (Centre), Sam Nelson (Cumberlands), Odell Smith (William Penn), D.J. Washington (Purdue),

* Butler: Juan Price (Pikeville).

* Central: Jonathan Dooley (Kentucky Wesleyan).

* Christian Academy: Jonathan Allen (baseball, Wabash Valley), Olivia Ashby (soccer, Georgetown), Aaron Blake (baseball, Spalding), Taylor Curren (field hockey, Miami of Ohio), Laurel Dortch (field hockey, Miami of Ohio), Allie Grace Joyner (field hockey, Miami of Ohio), Michael Lagestee (Centre), Clara Lynch (cross country, Liberty), Jake Paulson (Minnesota), K.C. Purvis (basketball, Centre), Anteneh Thompson (Lindsey Wilson).

* Collins: Dustin Hinkle (Pikeville).

* DeSales: James Tobin (Austin Peay).

* Fern Creek: Kyree Hawkins (Murray State).

* Jeffersontown: Eddy Graham (Eastern Kentucky, walk-on), JaCorey Grinstead (New Mexico Military Institute).

* Male: Trevor Bray (soccer, Franklin), Taylor Brown (soccer, Morehead State), Nate Hobbs (Illinois), Sydney Mattingly (soccer, Hanover), Stephon Mayes (Indiana State), B.K. Smith (Eastern Kentucky).

* Manual: Sean Cleasant (Eastern Kentucky), Bryce Cosby (Ball State), Emina Ekic (soccer, Louisville), Joseph Gressette (Lindsey Wilson), Nicolas Pagni (swimming, Bucknell), Andre Teague (Kentucky Wesleyan).

* Moore: Russell Vaden (Eastern Michigan).

* North Bullitt: Nate Johnson (Centre).

* North Oldham: Madeline Mandoza (soccer, Concordia), Jacob Vance (Murray State), Jakson Wine (Louisville, walk-on), Bryce Webb (Marian).

* St. Xavier: Zac Collins (Purdue, walk-on), Austin Cook (wrestling, Campbellsville), Sam McDonogh (Morehead State), Dallas Miles (wrestling, Mount Union), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Blake Roshkowski (lacrosse, Bellarmine), Curry Stevens (soccer, Tiffin), Braidon Washburn (Lindsey Wilson).

* South Oldham: Graham Ashkettle (Eastern Kentucky).

* Southern: Josue Batista (Lindsey Wilson).

* Spencer County: Branden Leff (Georgetown).

* Trinity: Isaac Martin (Louisville, walk-on), Chuck Moore (soccer, Hanover), Lucas Porter (lacrosse, Transylvania), Tanner Stevens (soccer, Bellarmine), Michael Webb (lacrosse, Transylvania), Zach Williams (Morehead State).

* Waggener: Larry Harper III (Georgetown), Tyquan Jackson (Lindsey Wilson).

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.