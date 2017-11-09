Louisville HS community 'rallying together' after tragic death of coach's wife

Condolences are rolling into the Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville) athletic department following the death of Amanda Williams, a “beloved teacher” and the wife of first-year Panthers football coach Tommy Williams.

A statement from PRP principal Kim Salyer described Amanda Williams as “a passionate teacher, coach and Pleasure Ridge Park alumni.”

The statement added the Jefferson County Public Schools Crisis Team was at the school Wednesday “to support our students and staff. Our goal is to assist our school family in understanding grief and to provide some helpful suggestions for coping.”

Amanda Williams died Wednesday while giving birth to twin girls.

Here is the complete letter from Salyer:

The PRP Family lost a special person today. Please keep Coach Williams and his family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/qXgEWRbhCJ — PRP PANTHERS (@prp_athletics) November 8, 2017

PRP defensive coordinator Blake Atzinger said Thursday morning that Tommy Williams still plans to coach when the Panthers — No. 20 in the state in Courier Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings — face No. 3 St. Xavier at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

“That’s subject to change depending on the twins’ health,” Atzinger said. “They’re the utmost priority right now. That situation will dictate a lot of what happens the next couple of days, but as of now coach Williams is still planning on coaching.”

Atzinger said the team was “shook up” Wednesday but still went through a brief practice in preparation for Friday’s game.

“They’re rallying together,” Atzinger said. “They’re a close-knit group, and they’re an experienced group with a lot of great leadership. … We’re just trying to persevere as a team and do the best we can with what we’re going through right now.”

For more, visit the Courier-Journal