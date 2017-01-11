Louisville Invitational Tournament scores, bracket and news

Welcome to Louisville Invitational Tournament coverage central.
Jason Frakes and the rest of the Courier-Journal high school sports crew are covering the long-running tournament, now in its 70th edition, so bookmark this page and visit often for scores, bracket updates and links to more in-depth coverage.
The tournament began Monday at Valley High School.
Pre-tournament coverage
Louisville Invitational Tournament Bracket
Schedule
Monday
G1: Central 64, Jeffersontown 46
G2: Christian Academy of Louisville 80, Manual 60
Tuesday
G8: Bullitt East 68, Pleasure Ridge Park 48
Wednesday
G9: No. 14 Central vs. No. 3 Doss, 3:30 p.m.
G10: No. 16 Fairdale vs. No. 1 Fern Creek, 5 p.m.
G11: No. 13 CAL vs. No. 4 Ballard, 6:30 p.m.
G12: No. 15 St. Xavier vs. No. 2 Trinity, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
Quarterfinals at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Final at 8 p.m.
For live updates, follow Jason Frakes on Twitter @kyhighs.
