Louisville Invitational Tournament scores, bracket and news

Welcome to Louisville Invitational Tournament coverage central.

Jason Frakes and the rest of the Courier-Journal high school sports crew are covering the long-running tournament, now in its 70th edition, so bookmark this page and visit often for scores, bracket updates and links to more in-depth coverage.

The tournament began Monday at Valley High School.

Pre-tournament coverage

►Mid-season grades for all teams in the LIT

►Covington Catholic still No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

►Trinity boys top AP High School Basketball poll

Louisville Invitational Tournament Bracket

Schedule

Monday

G1: Central 64, Jeffersontown 46

G2: Christian Academy of Louisville 80, Manual 60

G3: St. Xavier 62, Moore 50

G4: Fairdale 69, Western 62

Tuesday

G5: Waggener 63, Male 58

G6: Eastern 53, Butler 47

G7: Valley 59, DeSales 45

G8: Bullitt East 68, Pleasure Ridge Park 48

Wednesday

G9: No. 14 Central vs. No. 3 Doss, 3:30 p.m.

G10: No. 16 Fairdale vs. No. 1 Fern Creek, 5 p.m.

G11: No. 13 CAL vs. No. 4 Ballard, 6:30 p.m.

G12: No. 15 St. Xavier vs. No. 2 Trinity, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Quarterfinals at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Final at 8 p.m.

For live updates, follow Jason Frakes on Twitter @kyhighs.