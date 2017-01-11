Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Louisville Invitational Tournament scores, bracket and news

Welcome to Louisville Invitational Tournament coverage central.

Trinity forward David Burton tries to slow down the driving Fern Creek guard Chance Moore on his way to the basket. 18 December 2016

Trinity forward David Burton tries to slow down the driving Fern Creek guard Chance Moore on his way to the basket. 18 December 2016

Jason Frakes and the rest of the Courier-Journal high school sports crew are covering the long-running tournament, now in its 70th edition, so bookmark this page and visit often for scores, bracket updates and links to more in-depth coverage.

The tournament began Monday at Valley High School.

Pre-tournament coverage

Mid-season grades for all teams in the LIT

Covington Catholic still No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

Trinity boys top AP High School Basketball poll

Louisville Invitational Tournament Bracket

Schedule

Monday

G1: Central 64, Jeffersontown 46

G2: Christian Academy of Louisville 80, Manual 60

G3: St. Xavier 62, Moore 50

G4: Fairdale 69, Western 62

Tuesday

G5: Waggener 63, Male 58

G6: Eastern 53, Butler 47

G7: Valley 59, DeSales 45

G8: Bullitt East 68, Pleasure Ridge Park 48

Wednesday

G9: No. 14 Central vs. No. 3 Doss, 3:30 p.m.

G10: No. 16 Fairdale vs. No. 1 Fern Creek, 5 p.m.

G11: No. 13 CAL vs. No. 4 Ballard, 6:30 p.m.

G12: No. 15 St. Xavier vs. No. 2 Trinity, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Quarterfinals at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Final at 8 p.m.

For live updates, follow Jason Frakes on Twitter @kyhighs.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News