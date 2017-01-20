Louisville prep standouts in all-star game

Some of the top senior football players from the Metro Louisville area are in Tennessee this weekend for an all-star football game.

Seven local athletes are set to take part in Saturday’s Kentucky/Tennessee Border Battle at Sevier County High School in Sevierville, Tenn. The local athletes include Central linebacker Jonathan Dooley, Fern Creek running back Kyree Hawkins and offensive lineman Raymond Wingate, Male cornerback Nathan Hobbs and wide receiver BK Smith, Shelby County punter/kicker Josh Edwards, and Waggener quarterback Larry Harper.

Dooley and Hobbs were both named first-team selections in The Courier-Journal’s All-State teams. Hawkins and Edwards were named second-team all-state, and Wingate, Smith and Harper were named honorable mention all-state.

Hobbs has committed to play for former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith and Illinois, while Dooley is considering multiple college offers, including those from Morehead State, University of the Cumberlands, and Kentucky Wesleyan.

As of last November, Hawkins had interest from Murray State, Ohio, and Eastern Kentucky. Both Harper and Smith hold preferred walk-on offers from Louisville.