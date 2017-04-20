Louisville signee Darius Perry is already attacking Kentucky, its players

Darius Perry has yet to set foot on Louisville’s campus as an actual member of the Cardinals program, but he’s already winning over fans at his future school in the most failsafe way possible: by attacking Kentucky.

According to Louisville fan Twitter account Card Nation, incoming Louisville point guard Darius Perry specifically called out the Cardinals’ history of player development as a major motivator behind his selection of the school.

That’s a perfectly reasonable point, but Perry took it a bit farther, drawing parallels to Kentucky and recent NBA Draft entree Isaiah Briscoe.

Darius Perry says player dev. separated UofL from other schools. "Briscoe couldn't shoot when he got to Kentucky..and he still can't shoot." — Card Nation (@UKHateWeek) April 14, 2017

That is a pretty savage attack from one point guard on another. Even if Perry is right, to specifically call out Briscoe like that is an aggressive ploy to get Louisville fans on his side. After all, one could make the same case about former Louisville turned NBA guard Terry Rozier.

Keep in mind, we’re still months away from even the start of NCAA training camps. For now, Perry is all-too-happy to play the heel, with the belief that Kentucky fans will lash back out.